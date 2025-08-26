Did NC State Commit Zykir Moore Win in His Debut?
The Wolfpack have landed players from all over, including players from inside the state, which is exactly what has helped them be able to land national base players as they have been able to work around the guys that they have the best connection with off rip, which is the in-state prospects by nature of these kids want to stay home most of the time so to have a program like NC State be able to take him is very intriguing to them.
It's not every day you land players from certain states, though, as they landed one of the players that is currently committed to them in their class from the state of Pennsylvania. This is a common occurrence for teams down south, as Pennsylvania is not really a state that produces a ton of talent, but when they do, it's not typically a state that North Carolina State takes the most advantage of.
Luckily, for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, they have been able to land a player from this state as this came as a bit of a shock, as he committed to the North Carolina State Wolfpack over many different programs that we're targeting him for the linebacker position.
They landed Zykir Moore, who was one of their top targets in the class. Some of the scores that were targeting him heavily include Boston College Toledo Akron, and so many others as his final decision landed him in the North Carolina State Wolfpack red, which was quite the journey for the Wolfpack as he committed to them back in the month of june, which was a huge landing for them at the time as one could argue that their class was a bit mediocre.
Did NC State Commit Zykir Moore Win in His Debut?
With him committing as early as he did, this opens up the possibility for him to be able to focus on his final high school season, which is set to take place and has already begun, as he and his program took on the number 10-ranked program inside the state of Pennsylvania, as they are currently rated inside the 60s of the state rankings.
In this game, the game was extremely close, but in the end, the North Carolina State Wolfpack star and his program fell just a bit short, which was almost an upset victory for them as they were only defeated by two points in the end.
They will look to get their first win of the season when they jump back in the competition this Friday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker for all the NC State football news you need.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.