Three NC State Commits Talk Visit Plans
The North Carolina State Wolfpack still remain to have 18 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, which seems to be very low on there and however, they have made the most of what they have, which is exactly what you have to do especially when you have a smaller amount of commits when it comes to the total in a single class, which is exactly what is going on with the North Carolina State Wolfpack at this time.
One of the main things to know about the North Carolina State Wolfpack is their ability to be able to land multiple different players from multiple different states and still find ways to get them on campus for visits, as this is something that has been ongoing and something huge throughout the season thus far and will continue to be huge for them across the season.
There are multiple different prospects, who have already scheduled more visits, including their quarterback, commit one of their top wide receiver, commits, and one of their top safety commits who all provided updates on their visits, except for one of those players stating that he doesn't have any plans to visit at this time which is quite intriguing especially considering he is an in-state prospect.
Here's what three of the North Carolina State Wolfpack commits had to say when they were discussing their visit plans for the future when it comes to visiting their future program that they are currently committed to play football with.
Jacob Smith
- “Yeah, no, I'll be pretty much every single home football game and I was there this past weekend for the Virginia game, and since I live in Winston, I'll be at the NC State game at Wake on Thursday (was played and won by NC State), and then I'll be at every, pretty much every home game. So, you know, I'm excited every time I get up there and, you know, like I say, last time, every time I'm there, it feels like home. So, I'm going to get back up to Carter-Finley and excited to watch them play.”
Aiden Smalls
"No plans right now, but maybe in the future. I go to NC State pretty often, so I already feel very familiar with the school, the campus, and the environment. It feels comfortable being there."
Tristen Hill
• "I will be trying to come to the rest of the home games."
