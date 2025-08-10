Recurring Theme In NC State Fall Camp
The importance of versatility seemed to be a consistent point of emphasis for North Carolina State football during the first two weeks of the team's fall camp session. Players and staff discussed versatility throughout the later portions of July and early stages in August, signaling a shift for the program in terms of identity.
As the program adapts to significant staff changes around head coach Dave Doeren, flexibility and versatility across positions groups could help the Wolfpack be a significantly improved team in the 2025 season.
Offensive Versatility
Under first-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, the Wolfpack seems eager to bounce back and aid sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey as much as possible. His pass catchers are a group of particular importance in that regard, as the group struggled to provide Bailey with adequate help during the 2024 season.
One way the offense is hoping to help Bailey out is versatility. As for what that looks like, it will most likely involve players stepping into a variety of different roles in order to keep defenses on their toes.
"Obviously, versatility is a great trick to have about yourself," sophomore wide receiver Keenan Jackson said after a fall camp practice.
At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Jackson flashed speed and body control in his freshman year but he wanted to add more tricks to his bag for 2025. He gained muscle and strength in the offseason to help provide Bailey another big option in the passing game.
The tight end group also discussed the importance of versatility. Star tight end CJ Bailey and new transfer Cody Hardy provide the team with an exciting tandem of tight ends that can do very different things.
“I think versatility is one of the best things you can have on offense because it’s very unpredictable,” Joly said. “You never know if I’m in if it’s a run play or if Cody is in if it’s a run play or pass play. Having that and having all different statures when it comes to tight helps the offense out a lot because we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Defensive Versatility
New defensive coordinator DJ Eliot brought a background with both college experience and NFL experience to Doeren's staff when he arrived in January.
The expectation is that the patented defense Wolfpack fans have come to know under Doeren will undergo some significant changes with Eliot running the unit. His NFL background also lured a number of players to the program in the transfer portal. Linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. was one of the bunch who came over, with Soares coming from Northwestern.
"It's been great. (assistant linebacker coach Isaiah Moore), playing here as a linebacker ... he played my position and now he came back and now he's coaching me to be an inside backer. Coach Eliot is coaching me to be an outside backer as well and him coming from the league and being that guy who knows what it looks like, you can't really beat it," Soares said.
The returners have noticed the change as well working within Eliot's defense in its infancy at NC State.
"This defense, I think, is way more versatile, showing different looks," defensive back Devon Marshall said. "We're going to be able to do a lot of different things."
Fans will get the chance to see the new trait firsthand when NC State kicks the 2025 season off against ECU on August 28 at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.