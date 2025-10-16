All Wolfpack

NC State Loses Three-Star Offensive Tackle Commit

NC State no longer has a three-star offensive tackle to look forward to in the Class of 2026.

Jordon Lawrenz

Mentor offensive tackle Landry Brede attends the Ohio State Buckeyes' football game against Ohio University at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025.
Mentor offensive tackle Landry Brede attends the Ohio State Buckeyes' football game against Ohio University at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. / Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Despite committing to NC State in June, three-star OT Landry Brede has decided to go a different direction. Now, the Mentor, OH native has decided to commit to Ohio State.

"Buckeyes do it best, staying home," Brede said after flipping his commitment. HC Dave Doeren thought he had Brede in his back pocket, but he ultimately decided to stay closest to home.

The Woflpack's 4-3 (1-2) start to the season clearly wasn't enough to impress Brede. It's hard to impress someone who wants to become a Buckeye, as OSU is currently the No. 1-ranked team in the country. Sitting at 6-0, it's hard to imagine this team losing any of its final six games, all of which are against unranked opponents.

What NC State is Losing

Brede stands 6'5'', 280 pounds and is the No. 48 player in Ohio, according to 247Sports. NC State wasn't the first team to extend an offer, but they were among the earliest on Feb 5, 2025. After receiving plenty of offers, he first visited North Carolina and Pittsburgh.

Nov 18, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet lays on the sidelines during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

On June 20, Brede officially visited NC State. The visit clearly went well as he committed just five days later. From there, things got interesting. HC Ryan Day got wind of Brede's talents as the Buckeyes joined the party in September.

Just over two months after committing to NC State, Ohio State came into the mix. They offered on September 6, but Brede hadn't forgotten about his unofficial visit back on October 7, 2023. Despite never having an official visit with the program, Brede decided to decommit from the Wolfpack and officially become a Buckeye.

Brede, who had 32 offers, knew it'd be hard to turn down the No. 1 team in the nation. He took to social media to proclaim, "Change of Plans, Go Bucks."

One of Brede's most viral clips is when he caught a pass on a sneaky screen. This is a trick play NFL teams have been doing left and right, and it's one Brede partook in at high school. Mentor High School knew exactly what they had with Brede lined up, and they executed it to perfection.

Ohio State's Class of 2026 continues to blossom as Boeren's recruiting takes a hit. At the end of the day, this was never a battle the Wolfpack were going to be able to win. Once OSU came into the mix, it was over. Brede can play for one of, if not the best, teams in the nation, and he gets to do so in his backyard.

