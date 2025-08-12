Pro Wolfpack Update No. 1
With over 20 players currently rostered in the National Football League, North Carolina State has proven it can produce professional talent during head coach Dave Doeren's lengthy tenure. As NFL training camps continue into the fall, the former members of the Wolfpack are battling to distinguish themselves among their teammates.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we look at the status of each of the former Wolfpack football players and their status in the NFL.
Watch the Episode Below
NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan continues to help navigate Wolfpack Athletics through a tumultuous era of college athletics.
On Friday, Corrigan spoke to the media about navigating through some of the changes. Below is a partial transcript from his press conference.
Corrigan Transcript
Within his opening remark
Corrigan: "In the new landscape of everything going on, how are we going to be competitive? We're gonna go all in. We are all in regarding the $20.5 million in scholarships and everything. I think it's important for our fans to know that. We've known it. I haven't seen this as a point of reference, we're going to do this with football and this with basketball and this with all of our other sports, but our coaches have known since October that we were all in on what we're going to do."
Q: When you talk about the all-in for the 20 and a half million, can you give us any sense of what sports are going to get that direct revenue share, and how many scholarships you added, and how much that takes away from the 20 and a half?
Corrigan: "It's going to be part of it. I don't know the specific numbers to be honest with you, but my guesstimate would be close to $2 million in new scholarships as we're looking at that spread across all of our sports… What we did with our sports was we gave them a number. And as opposed to, baseball gets 10 points or 11.7 scholarships. Instead of doing that, we went and said, 'Here's a number. If you want to do that in 25 scholarships, you can do that in 25 scholarships.'
Ultimately, we trust our coaches. We wanted our coaches to have skin in the game of what we're doing. So, we provided maximum flexibility for our coaches by giving them a number and then allowing them to plug the number as they wanted to."
