Freshman WR Rose to the Occasion in NC State Debut
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dave Doeren is no stranger to playing freshmen early in their collegiate careers. The NC State head coach threw another new rookie into the fire in the Wolfpack's 24-17 win over East Carolina.
True freshman wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann showed just how ready he was for the college game in the victory. The South Florida native hauled in five catches for 93 yards. It was a record debut for a true freshman under Doeren.
Just days after his debut, Hoffmann already seems accustomed to the NC State way. He played it cool during his Tuesday media availability, instead focusing on the team and the next game.
Watch Hoffmann's Press Conference here
Here is a transcript of Hoffmann's quotes from the session.
On what his first college game felt like
- Hoffmann: "It was a lot of fun. I wasn't too nervous because I knew it was my opportunity to show everybody what I had. It was just fun being out there with my guys. We've been practicing for a while, so it was just a good opportunity. I'm blessed."
On his first opportunity to take the field with quarterback CJ Bailey
- Hoffmann: "We've been friends on and off the field. He trusts me and I trust him. I feel like having a relationship means a lot on the field. When things get hard, we know how to talk to each other and get back right."
On Bailey targeting him multiple times in the first half
- Hoffmann: "It felt good because it kind of felt like high school again. It gave me a lot of confidence again. When he needed a play to be made, if he looks my way, I'm going to make the play."
On whether he expected playing time as a true freshman and Doeren's tendency to play freshmen
- Hoffmann: "(Doeren) did tell me a lot during the recruiting process that I'd get on the field early. But, you have to earn it and when you get here, you've got to work hard and that's what I did. Every day, I put my head down and I'm excited for the future."
On the other wide receivers' thoughts on his performance
- Hoffmann: "They were very encouraging. They were proud of me, happy for me. I mean, anybody on the team could go off at any moment and whoever the play is called for. Really, we have a very talented room. All of our guys are ready to make plays."
