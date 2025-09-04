All Wolfpack

Freshman WR Rose to the Occasion in NC State Debut

Teddy Hoffmann exploded onto the scene in his first game with the Wolfpack.

Tucker Sennett

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during pregame activities against the Tennessee Volunteers at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during pregame activities against the Tennessee Volunteers at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dave Doeren is no stranger to playing freshmen early in their collegiate careers. The NC State head coach threw another new rookie into the fire in the Wolfpack's 24-17 win over East Carolina.

True freshman wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann showed just how ready he was for the college game in the victory. The South Florida native hauled in five catches for 93 yards. It was a record debut for a true freshman under Doeren.

Just days after his debut, Hoffmann already seems accustomed to the NC State way. He played it cool during his Tuesday media availability, instead focusing on the team and the next game.

Watch Hoffmann's Press Conference here

Here is a transcript of Hoffmann's quotes from the session.

On what his first college game felt like

  • Hoffmann: "It was a lot of fun. I wasn't too nervous because I knew it was my opportunity to show everybody what I had. It was just fun being out there with my guys. We've been practicing for a while, so it was just a good opportunity. I'm blessed."

On his first opportunity to take the field with quarterback CJ Bailey

  • Hoffmann: "We've been friends on and off the field. He trusts me and I trust him. I feel like having a relationship means a lot on the field. When things get hard, we know how to talk to each other and get back right."
Teddy Hoffman
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates defensive back Rasheed Reason (17) attempts to tackle North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann (12) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On Bailey targeting him multiple times in the first half

  • Hoffmann: "It felt good because it kind of felt like high school again. It gave me a lot of confidence again. When he needed a play to be made, if he looks my way, I'm going to make the play."

On whether he expected playing time as a true freshman and Doeren's tendency to play freshmen

  • Hoffmann: "(Doeren) did tell me a lot during the recruiting process that I'd get on the field early. But, you have to earn it and when you get here, you've got to work hard and that's what I did. Every day, I put my head down and I'm excited for the future."
Teddy Hoffman
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann (12) and running back Hollywood Smothers (3) celebrate a down during the first half of the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On the other wide receivers' thoughts on his performance

  • Hoffmann: "They were very encouraging. They were proud of me, happy for me. I mean, anybody on the team could go off at any moment and whoever the play is called for. Really, we have a very talented room. All of our guys are ready to make plays."

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker for more coverage of NC State football throughout the fall.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.