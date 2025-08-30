Wolfpack QB Showcases Impressive Connection With Freshman Receiver
RALEIGH -- NC State escaped the opening week of the season with a 24-17 victory over in-state rival East Carolina. After the loss to the Pirates in the 2024 Military Bowl, the win righted the ship culturally for the Wolfpack and allowed them to move on from the shocking loss.
Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey showed off his talent throughout the game, but he did have some struggles with game management and recognition of the defense.
Bailey did find a new, very reliable target in freshman wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann. The duo's chemistry goes back to their South Florida roots, but it wasn't on display for the public until the season opener.
Just Playing Catch
The connection Bailey and Hoffmann grew after Hoffmann joined the NC State program back in January.
“It really started once I came to NC State, but we knew each other mutually," Hoffmann said during fall camp. "When we were home, we would just run routes, hang out, go out to Miami, and just have fun.”
It became clear that running routes for his new quarterback back home in the Sunshine State paid off for the freshman pass catcher in a big way. Bailey looked Hoffmann's way for the first time in the first quarter, almost as soon as the receiver took the field as a substitution. Hoffmann immediately hauled in a 10-yard pass.
Now comfortable throwing to Hoffmann, Bailey went back to the well. He hit Hoffmann three more times on the same drive.
The highlight of the drive was truly a backyard football play. Bailey found himself under pressure and rolled out of the pocket. He fired the ball down the sideline to a spot only Hoffmann could find it and the freshman hauled it in for a 27-yard third-down conversion.
One Happy Quarterback
Bailey wasn't shy about praising the young receiver following the win. The quarterback finished with 318 passing yards, one passing touchdown, an interception and an 11-yard touchdown rush. Nonetheless, Hoffmann's performance was crucial to his success.
"I expected it. I told you guys in an interview before, like a couple of days ago," Bailey said. "I told you I saw a lot of growth in Teddy Hoffmann, and he showed out today. I told you guys, Teddy is a great player."
The quarterback praised his entire receiver group during fall camp, but Hoffmann did appear to be emerging as a favorite based on his quotes throughout the practices.
"He's a playmaker," Bailey said. "You just get the ball in his hands, he's going to make a play fo us."
Bailey added that Hoffmann's contested catch ability proved to be crucial in the win, as the quarterback and offensive coordinator Kurt Roper knew they could count on Hoffmann on key passing downs.
The Explosive Play
Hoffmann's body control and contested catch ability came out once again in the fourth quarter. Bailey launched a high-arching pass down the right sideline. Hoffmann's defender found himself on balance as the ball hung a little longer than expected. The receiver slowed down just a little bit and adjusted his body enough to make a jumping catch behind the defender for a 50-yard completion.
The freshman caught five of his six targets, finishing with 93 yards in the game. Explosive plays like Hoffmann's two sideline catches figure to be a key part of NC State's offense in 2025. The Wolfpack lacked big play ability throughout the 2024 season, so players like Hoffmann can only lift the ceiling of Roper's first iteration offense.
Hoffmann's performance made him the first true freshman to finish with 90 or more yards receiving in a collegiate debut during Dave Doeren's tenure at NC State.
