NC State Defense Grades In Win Over ECU
RALEIGH, N.C. -- It all came down to one fourth down for head coach Dave Doeren and his North Carolina State Wolfpack in the season opener against East Carolina on Thursday night.
Wolfpack defensive back capped off a strong night for the NC State defense with a key tackle to turn the Pirates over on downs and win the game for the Wolfpack 24-17.
Despite being put into adverse situations all night, the NC State defense showed significant growth compared to a year ago. While there were still issues in the secondary, the front seven performed very well throughout the game, particularly some of the new additions.
Pro Football Focus grades each member of the team's performance during the game. The model takes into account every play in the game and adds it all up to create the player's total grade. Any grade from the 70s to 80s is considered a good performance. The 60s are average. Below 60 would be poor and above 80 would be elite.
How Did PFF View NC State's Defense
Pass Rushers/Defensive Line
- Senior defensive end Sabastian Harsh - 88.8
- Senior JACK (Hybrid linebacker/pass rusher) - 86.7
- Freshman defensive end Chase Bond - 80.8
- Freshman nose tackle Josiah Victor - 72.5
- Senior nose tackle Chazz Wallace - 68.6
- Senior JACK Tra Thomas - 67.7
- Sophomore defensive end Isaiah Shirley - 66.7
- Senior nose tackle Brandon Cleveland - 63.0
- Senior defensive end Travali Price -59.7
The front line of NC State's defense was stellar throughout the game and PFF certainly took note of the key performers. Harsh achieved the highest grade of his career. His four quarterback hurries and seven tackles were crucial. Slone was the other PFF darling up front, particularly against the run, where he graded 85.0. He didn't miss a single tackle during the game. Cleveland sat out the first half but was still able to put together a solid performance despite playing 35 snaps.
Linebackers
- Senior middle linebacker Sean Brown - 77.9
- Senior weakside linebacker Caden Fordham - 73.6
- Junior linebacker AJ Richardson - 65.2
- Junior linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. - 59.7
NC State's defense largely revolved around the linebacker play in the past and the opener against ECU indicated that tendency won't be changing in 2025. Brown was stellar against the run, scoring a 90.7 grade in those situations. Both Brown and Fordham lost some points in pass coverage, an area where Brown has struggled in the past.
Richardson and Soares both filled depth roles, playing 36 and 35 snaps, respectively. Richardson's tackling ability will be key when Brown needs plays off.
Secondary
- Senior cornerback Devon Marshall - 82.7
- Sophomore cornerback Brian Nelson II - 72.5
- Junior nickel Jackson Vick - 67.1
- Senior strong safety JJ Johnson - 58.8
- Freshman free safety Ronnie Royal III - 54.6
- Senior cornerback Jamel Johnson - 53.3
- Freshman strong safety Brody Barnhardt - 41.5
The secondary was the weak link for NC State's defense in the 24-17 victory. Outside of Marshall, who posted the highest grade of his Wolfpack career so far, the unit struggled to stop ECU's uptempo passing offense after the team got out to a 17-0 lead.
Marshall allowed just 16 yards in his 61 snaps on the field. Nelson was the other strong corner performer for the Wolfpack, although he started the game on the sideline in favor of Jamel Johnson. While the latter struggled throughout the game, he came up with the game-winning tackle in the fourth quarter.
The safeties proved to be a major issue for NC State. Surprise starter Ronnie Royal III struggled in coverage throughout the second half, getting burned a handful of times by ECU's receiver group. None of the safeties finished in the top 10 defensive grades for the Wolfpack, signaling a major concern for first-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot moving forward.
PFF released its ACC performers of the week for both offense and defense. The list was filled with Wolfpack players on the defensive side of the ball. Harsh, Slone, Brown and Marshall all made the cut for the opening week All-PFF performers.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker for more content on the NC State Wolfpack football season.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.