Wolfpack DC Gives Early Assessment of His Defense
RALEIGH, N.C. -- First-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot had large shoes to fill after longtime coordinator Tony Gibson left the NC State program after several years. So far, the scoring defense hasn't been elite in the 2-0 start for the Wolfpack, but Eliot's defense has been incredible in the clutch.
The defense made two game-saving plays in the first two games, with defensive back Jamel Johnson coming up with a tackle on fourth-and-short in the 24-17 win over East Carolina and Cian Slone hauling in the game-sealing interception in the 35-31 win over Virginia.
Eliot joined the "Wolfpack Weekly" radio show Tuesday night ahead of the team's Thursday night matchup with Wake Forest. Eliot broke down the performance of his defense through the first two games of the season.
Initial Impressions After First Two Games
Both the win over Virginia and the win over ECU required Eliot to hang on until the bitter end. NC State head coach Dave Doeren already addressed the importance of the offense working more of the clock moving forward, but Eliot's unit continues to be up for the challenge.
"We came out in the first game, we played really good sound rush defense, and we were able to get off the field on third down, and we made some critical stops that helped us win the game," Eliot said of the ECU win.
As for the third-down struggles in Week Two, Eliot did think the heat played a role in the difficulties the team faced. During the game, the temperature spiked to around 90 degrees with high humidity.
"We definitely were rotating. We recognize when the players were getting gassed and we were trying to get other guys in there, you know. We didn't want the guys not to be at their top speed, you know. So we want to keep those guys fresh as much as possible," Eliot said.
On the New Additions So Far
When Eliot arrived, the defense needed to be overhauled completely. NC State finished as one of the worst defensive teams in the ACC in 2024, so Eliot immediately turned to solving some of the problems with new personnel.
"We recruited very well out of the portal, and not only good players, but good people, you know, they brought a lot to our team, not only as athletes, but as great team members. And it's helped us, you know, kind of grow and and try to strive to win every game," Eliot said.
The coordinator added that defensive back Brian Nelson II and edge rushers Cian Slone and Sabastian Harsh were targeted after his initial assessment of the defense in spring camp. So far, Slone and Harsh have been integral to the team's defensive success in 2025.
