All Wolfpack

NC State at Duke: Key Blue Devils to Watch Defensively

Higlighing some of the game wreckers Duke will lean on Saturday

Daniel Rios

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0), linebacker Jaiden Francois (2) and cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) celebrate a tackle by defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr.'s (7) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0), linebacker Jaiden Francois (2) and cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) celebrate a tackle by defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr.'s (7) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina State football (3-0)  travels to Durham this weekend to play its second ACC conference game against the Duke Blue Devils (1-2). It’s a pivotal game for the Wolfpack to take an early lead in the ACC standings, with it being early in the season, and it’ll be quarterback CJ Bailey’s first time traveling to Wallace Wade Stadium.

Joshua Picket
Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Joshua Pickett (26) tackles North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Jordan Waters (7) during the second half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The defense Bailey will face hasn’t been what Duke fans expected before the season, especially with defensive-minded head coach Manny Diaz at the helm. It’ll be a tough environment for Bailey to step into, but if there is any indication of how the young signal caller will handle it, poised is the first word that comes to mind.

Here are some of the top performers from the Blue Devils' defense throughout the first three games of the season.

Tackling machines

Safety Dashawn Stone leads the team in total tackles with 20 early on in the season. Stone has been excellent in the tackling game, but has struggled in pass coverage, leading the team in giving up receiving yardage with 105 on the season.

Dacari Collin
Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) blocks North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Dacari Collins (4) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The second leading tackler on the team is another safety, Caleb Weaver. Weaver was one of the headliners of the defense entering the season, and early on, he’s been a part of it. Even with the great production, having two safeties leading the team in tackles isn’t ideal. Duke ranks 88th in the country in team run defense, giving up 147.3 a game.

Running back Hollywood Smothers has back-to-back games getting over 140 rushing yards. Another big game could be in store for him.

Getting to the quarterback

The Blue Devils have totaled 55 pressures on the season. The two leaders are Edges Vincent Anthony Jr. and Wesley Williams, with 10 and 12, respectively. In terms of getting the quarterback on the ground, Anthony leads the team with five on the season.

Those five tie him for No. 1 in the country in individual stats. A real game wrecker and someone the Wolfpack certainly has circled on the scouting report.

Overall performance

One week it’s the front-seven, the other, it’s the secondary. The story of the Duke defense so far in 2025, they gave up over 280 passing yards and three touchdowns to Illinois quarterback Luke Altmayer in week two, and in week three, Tulane quarterback Jake Retzlaff ran for four touchdowns.

The unit will have to lean on its top performers like Anthony and defensive back Chandler Rivers to get back on track. The Wolfpack won’t be an easy task to contain with Bailey at the helm, but with the Durham crowd fueling the Blue Devils, a rivalry game is the perfect way to get the defense back on track.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Daniel Rios
DANIEL RIOS

Daniel Rios graduated from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His deep passion for sports has taken him to positions at ESPN and Cronkite News. Currently, he serves as the Assistant Beat Writer for the North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.