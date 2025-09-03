Film Review: NC State vs ECU Week 1
NC State did what it needed to in the season opener. The Wolfpack avenged the 2024 Military Bowl loss and took down East Carolina 24-17 behind some timely defense and explosive offense.
While head coach Dave Doeren was pleased with some of the aspects of the game, the veteran admitted the team has a lot to work on in the coming weeks, including before the week two matchup against Virginia.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we look at the film from the ECU win and discuss some of the key plays and players who stood out.
Watch the Episode Here
Doeren spoke to members of the media Monday evening about the ECU win, as well as some of the preparations NC State is making ahead of the Virginia matchup. Here are some of the most intriguing parts of Doeren's opening statement in his Monday press conference.
On the team's start to the season with a win over ECU
- Doeren: "It's a lot of positives, also, as always, a lot of things you want to be better at. Loved how we started. You know, four straight three-and-outs on defense, offense, moving the football, playing really efficient, running the ball well, catching, throwing, and got out to a good lead, and just had a lot of little things derailed drives on offense ... "
On the importance of getting the first game out of the way for season-long growth
- Doeren: "A lot of things that we can correct. That's the good part, and areas that we're going to spend a lot of time focusing on. That's the beauty of playing a game, is it's a truth teller. You know, you find out where you're at, the good and the bad. And so this week is about that. It's about identifying areas per player per unit that we want to really improve between this week and next week with our game.
On what he loved from his defensive front during the ECU game
- Doeren: "The thing that I loved was just the fundamentals. Guys were playing square. They were shedding blocks. They were disruptive. We had 11 plays in their backfield. We only had one sack, but had a lot of hurries that helped our coverage."
