NC State Freshman Receives High Praise
The months of July and August are often referred to as 'talking season' amongst college football fans and analysts alike. It's a time when bold predictions are made, players are confident and praise is dished out like pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving.
Amidst the talking season predictions, NC State offensive lineman Spike Sowells was named to On3's True Freshman All-American team without having played a single snap. Obviously, the list is filled with players who are true freshmen, so he's not unique in that sense.
"Isaac Sowells was a huge rankings riser towards the end of the 2025 cycle and looked like one of the nation’s top true center prospects. An NFL legacy with plus length, outstanding play strength, and loose movement skills," On3 reporter Charles Power wrote. "Sowells was dominant against top competition at the Navy All-American Bowl before enrolling at NC State. Given that context, we aren’t surprised to hear Sowells is pushing for a starting spot in Raleigh. "
The spot on On3's list wasn't the first national recognition for the freshman, as 247Sports' Matt Zenitz listed the freshman lineman as one of the ACC's top potential breakout players for 2025.
Welcome to the Wolfpack
Sowells was a four-star prospect out of high school according to 247Sports. He attended Louisville Male High School in Kentucky, where he dominated on both sides of the ball. He became a top target for Wolfpack offensive line coach Garett Tujague and ultimately opted to play college ball in Raleigh.
At 6-foot-2 and 312 pounds, Sowells is massive for a freshman. He dominated the competition in high school and earned a spot as a 2025 Navy All-American.
Despite the program bringing in veteran center Jalen Grant from Purdue, Sowells pushed himself right toward potentially starting week one with a strong performance in the spring and fall camps. The high hopes for Sowells stem from a combination of his size and maturity despite his young age.
The program will likely lean on Grant's experience out of the gate. However, if the veteran struggles early in the season, Sowells could be in the running to replace him at center. There's also potential for Sowells at right guard, depending on how that position battle shakes out.
