NC State Football's Future Opponents
While the focus is on a winning season in 2025, NC State football, like many other programs, already has several opponents lined up for the coming seasons.
The future schedules provide a nice mix of power conference competition and FCS teams, as well as several in-state opponents to help promote the sport in North Carolina. NC State head coach Dave Doeren has spoken in the past about including teams from within the state on the schedule.
While these schedules are set currently, they can be changed with buyouts and shifts in conference realignment.
2026 Future Opponents
The Wolfpack currently has three non-conference opponents on the schedule for 2026 and it will continue the odd non-conference series with Virginia despite both being in the ACC.
NC State will face the Richmond Spiders on Sep. 12 in 2026. The early season matchup with the Spiders is currently the only game the Wolfpack has against FCS competition in 2026, but that is subject to change.
The program will face an SEC foe in Vanderbilt in 2026, with that game scheduled for Sep. 19. The Commodores have experienced something of a rebirth under head coach Clark Lea. The game is scheduled to be played in Nashville as part of a home-and-home series, with the Raleigh matchup set to take place in 2028.
For an in-state road trip, the Wolfpack will travel to Boone, North Carolina, to face Appalachian State. NC State cancelled a game against the Mountaineers in 2025 but added this game to the slate in 2026.
2027 Future Opponents
NC State has a loaded non-conference schedule in 2027.
The Wolfpack currently has a pair of strong Big 12 opponents slated for 2027 games. Doeren and the program are scheduled to travel to Lubbock to face Texas Tech in September. The Red Raiders have a new stream of money pouring into their program, making them one of the most interesting football programs in the nation moving forward.
Back in Raleigh, the Wolfpack will face Kansas State at the end of September for another power conference matchup.
North Carolina A&T and Louisiana Tech round out the currently scheduled future opponents for the 2027 season.
For now, the Wolfpack will focus on one game at a time in the 2025 season.
