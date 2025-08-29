WATCH: What Dave Doeren Said After NC State Win
RALEIGH -- The NC State Wolfpack started its 2025 season the way it wanted to with a 24-17 victory over in-state rival East Carolina on Thursday night.
The Wolfpack struggled in the second half, but survived a late scare from the Pirates with a fourth-down stop to end the game. NC State head coach Dave Doeren was proud of the effort from his defense throughout the night, but showered his players with praise for their efforts down the stretch.
Doeren spoke to the media following the season-opening win.
Watch Doeren's Press Conference Here
Below are some of Doeren's most urgent thoughts after the 24-17 win over ECU.
On the end of the game and the defense rising up
- Doeren: "I loved the way the defense battled there at the end. It's great to have a goal-line stand like that to win a football game. Being 1-0, there's a lot of things we can get better at but its a good place to be."
On his expectations for the fourth down stop to end the game and the plan to stop it
- Doeren: "I thought it would either be a repeat of their speed option, which they scored on earlier in a similar situation, or what they ran, you know, the naked crack screen that they ran on us last year in the bowl game as well. I didn't expect them to try to run the ball up the middle. I thought it'd be something off the edges. The defense did a great job.
On the impact of the edge rushers for the defense
- Doeren: "We wanted to be better off the edge. We wanted to create more tackles for loss this year, more sacks and not have to blitz all the time to create those things. We wanted to be able to do it with four or five guys. So, there was a huge emphasis on finding some edge players and Cian Slone, (Kenny Soares Jr.), Tra Thomas, we got some good snaps out of several players. Chase Bond got in the game and made some plays in the backfield. It was good to see him.
On what needs to improve over the next week before the Virginia game
- Doeren: "There's a lot to get better at. I thought we stalled out in the red zone several times with penalties and tackles for losses. We went backwards. We'd have an explosive play to get down there and then all of a sudden we'd be going backwards. Lots to improve on on offense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.