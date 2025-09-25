Two NC State Players Drawing Extra Attention From Virginia Tech

Daylan “Hollywood” Smothers is making NC State his stage 🎬🐺



▪️ 503 yards (4th in FBS)

▪️ 80 carries (most in ACC)

▪️ 6.3 YPC (ACC leader)

▪️ 4 TDs (t-3rd in ACC)



A budding star is shining bright back in his home state of North Carolina 🌟@PackFootball | @PackAthletics |… pic.twitter.com/tnlN1w5qUd