What to Know About the Wolfpack's New Offensive Coordinator
While not new to the NC State program, Kurt Roper has added a new title next to his name. Roper will serve as the Wolfpack’s offensive coordinator for the 2025 season in addition to his role as the team’s quarterbacks coach.
Roper will work to build a successful offense around sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey, who showed promise in nine starts during the 2024 season. His rapport with Bailey grew quickly as he served as the quarterback coach and passing game coordinator in 2024.
Experience, experience, experience
Head coach Dave Doeren added Roper to his staff as a quarterbacks coach back in 2019 and Roper has remained a member of the staff since. Roper was tapped to replace offensive coordinator Robert Anae shortly after the disappointing offensive performance throughout 2024. In a statement regarding the promotion, Doeren cited the relationship between Roper and his players as a key reason for moving Roper up in the Wolfpack staff.
Roper’s background is impressive. He served on a number of SEC coaching staffs throughout his career, including stops during which he mentored serious talent. One such stop was at the University of Tennessee as the running backs coach. Roper coached Arian Foster, who rushed for over 1000 yards and racked up 12 touchdowns on the ground. Foster would, of course, go on to be one of the NFL’s most impressive rushers during his career, mostly with the Houston Texans.
Another important chapter of Roper’s coaching career was at Ole Miss, where he coached a young Eli Manning. Manning won the 2003 SEC Player of the Year award before being selected No. 1 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft.
It will not be Roper’s first stint as an offensive coordinator, as he served in that position at Duke, Florida and South Carolina throughout his career.
Turning things around
Roper is tasked with turning around an offense that suffered from a number of injuries and ultimately disappointed despite high expectations in 2024. Alongside Bailey, Roper will work with redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers, who totaled 834 all-purpose yards during the last season.
In an interview with NC State Athletics, Roper made assurances to fans that the offense will evolve under his tutelage.
“We have to have the mindset to go out there and attack … and tempo can be a part of that,” Roper said. “We feel like we have really good athletes on this football team that if we can find a way to get it to them in space and get it to them often, that can lead to more points for us.”
The Wolfpack offense and Roper will need to be ready by August 28 when NC State opens up the 2025 campaign against East Carolina.
