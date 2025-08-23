NC State Lineman's Journey to Team Captain
When asked to describe NC State offensive guard and team captain Anthony Carter Jr., Purdue transfer center Jalen Grant gushed about his new teammate.
"When I first got here, I was trying to find my way and how to do things right here at NC State. What’s the standard? Seeing what the standard is. The one guy who I found that set the standard was AC (Carter)," Grant said. "AC’s been here his whole college career. He hasn’t transferred or anything, so he’s put blood in the bricks here. It was easy for him to have a voice on the team because he’s been here so long. Just the way he carries himself is the way you should."
Now entering his sixth season with the program in Raleigh, Carter is about as well-versed in the ways of Wolfpack football as any player to come through head coach Dave Doeren's program. As Grant said, he's become the standard.
Climbing the ladder
After his high school career in Charlotte, Carter arrived in Raleigh nursing an ACL injury and missed the entire 2020 season. He worked his way back to the field, but didn't see playing time in 2021, forcing him to redshirt.
He got his chance in 2022, when he made appearances down the stretch of the season and ultimately started the Duke's Mayo Bowl against Maryland. He became the team's primary starter at left guard in 2023 and found his groove.
Leader in the Locker Room
Early in fall camp, Carter acknowledged his new role as the old man of the NC State offense.
"I get a lot of 'unc' jokes ... It comes with leadership," Carter said. "Understanding guys will come and ask me what can they do to change technique or just routine stuff as well ... We all get better together, we're better as a group."
Carter understands his role and was rewarded for it. He became one of the team's two offensive captains alongside sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey. Part of Carter's job was to get Val Erickson up to speed in the offense over the last year.
"Carter did a great job mentoring Val this offseason," Doeren said. "We're excited about his growth as well."
The veteran lineman gives offensive line coach Garett Tujague and Doeren an extra coach on the field when it comes to protection. The combination of experience between him, left tackle Jacarrius Peak, Teague Andersen at right tackle and Grant at center gives the Wolfpack a battle-tested group in the trenches.
Carter, however, seems to be the straw that stirs the drink.
