How NC State Can Manage Key Players' Workload Effectively
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The importance of the running back position for NC State football can't be understated. With sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey still learning the intricacies of the college game, a major burden falls on the team's tailbacks to act as relief.
Luckily for the Wolfpack, sophomore Hollywood Smothers emerged as a star in the first three weeks of the 2025 season. The signs were there after he burst onto the scene late in 2024, but he's now blossomed into one of the nation's top running backs. He's joined by redshirt freshman running back Duke Scott, a promising young player who serves as the change-of-pace back.
If the Wolfpack wants to continue its stellar start to the 2025 campaign, Smothers needs to keep running. The running back has 73 touches in the first three games, an incredibly high volume in the offense. While he is the catalyst for the unit, giving Smothers some relief could be wise moving forward.
The Early Season Statistics
The star running back made the most of his 73 touches. He's racked up 380 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns along with 42 receiving yards. In the win over Wake Forest, Smothers reached his career-high rushing total, finishing with 164 yards on 24 carries.
Because of the tight scores in the first three games for the Wolfpack, Smothers played all four quarters with high volume. NC State hasn't ducked competition in the early season schedule, as the team has played three straight FBS opponents. His efficiency in the Virginia game was remarkable, as he rushed for 140 yards on 17 carries against the Cavaliers, averaging 8.2 yards per carry.
Figuring Out Rotations
Throughout the offseason, NC State head coach Dave Doeren and other members of the Wolfpack roster raved about the development of both Smothers and Scott. The latter posted some of the team's best physical stats and fitness scores, showcasing incredible power and speed. Because of these statements, the expectation became for Scott to be more of a focal point in the offense. So far, he hasn't been given much of a chance.
"I always tell players this, it's ultimately your job to make the coach have to play you more with how you prepare, how you practice, how many plays you make, because you really do earn your playing time through all these practices that we have," Doeren said. "Obviously, when you watch Hollywood play, you can see why we want to get him to football."
Doeren's argument for the high workload for Smothers early in the season was simple. He's been the best player in the offense and the best player should have the ball in his hands as much as possible.
There's no hard feelings about touches between the two backs. Going back to training camp, the duo expressed support for one another and shared the mindset that winning is all that matters. In fact, Smothers challenged Scott back in August.
"I tell him every day he should be trying to take my spot," Smothers said during fall camp. "That's for everybody in our room. I tell him that every day. The more confident he gets, the more he knows how great he can be. It's better for us."
Scott played his game of the season against Wake Forest, helping Smothers catch his breath in the second half as the Wolfpack took control of the game. He carried the ball seven times for 23 yards and caught a pair of passes for 17 yards. He laid out a punishing hit on one of the Demon Deacon defenders, earning him some praise from his head coach after the game.
As the opposition gets tougher throughout the season, more and more of the burden in the running game will likely fall on Scott. The opportunities increased from game to game in the first quarter of the season, so it's clear there's trust beginning to form within the coaching staff.
"Behind (Smothers), we have a young one that's getting better right now, and so it's a good room. These guys work well together and they cheer for each other," Doeren said. "It's fun to watch them play."
