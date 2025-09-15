Wolfpack Has Its Work Cut Out Against Its Next Opponent
RALEIGH, N.C. -- While North Carolina State worked its way to 3-0 with a win over Wake Forest, the Wolfpack's next opponent continued a surprising early-season tailspin. The Wolfpack will face the now 1-2 Duke Blue Devils on the road in the fourth week of the season.
Duke traveled to New Orleans to face a hungry Tulane team in the third week. The Green Wave wanted nothing more than to send Duke quarterback Darian Mensah, who transferred out of Tulane to Duke for a record NIL deal, home with a loss.
It was the second straight loss for the Blue Devils. Mensah and the team fell behind early and didn't have enough to dig themselves out of the hole in the second half.
Returning to Tulane
Mensah walked into Yulman Stadium and received some boos from the local crowd. Once the game started, Duke looked out of sorts. Similar to NC State in Winston-Salem, the Blue Devils quickly fell behind 14-0. Unlike the Wolfpack, they couldn't answer back. Duke scored nine points in the second quarter but allowed another 10.
Mensah found his stride in the second half, but it was too little and too late. The quarterback threw the ball 51 times and mustered 313 yards and three touchdowns. Duke's defense couldn't come up with timely stops to help Mensah's efforts in bringing the Blue Devils back.
Retzlaff's Game
The Duke defense's inability to stop Tulane quarterback Jake Retzlaff on the ground ultimately led to the Blue Devils' downfall. Retzlaff, who joined the Green Wave late in the offseason after leaving BYU to avoid a suspension, ran for 111 yards and all four of Tulane's touchdowns in the game. Three of his rushing touchdowns came in the first half against an obviously shellshocked Duke defense.
He completed 15 passes for 245 yards and played a clean game without turning the ball over. The Green Wave looked to be just fine at quarterback without Mensah.
The strong rushing performance by Retzlaff could be a good sign for the Wolfpack. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey has shown much more confidence in his legs through the first three weeks of the season, rushing for three touchdowns. Duke's defense struggled with containing Retzlaff and allowed some big chunk plays against Elon in the first game of the season as well.
Before the season, many prognosticators had Duke as a potential dark horse pushing toward the top of the ACC. Now, it seems NC State might be taking that title.
