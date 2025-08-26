Three Wolfpack Players With NFL Legacy
NC State is just a few days from kicking off the 2025 football season against East Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium. On Thursday, the Wolfpack will storm the field for the first time in seven months with hopes of starting the season with a win.
Among the group taking the field will be a trio of players who share a common thread in their upbringing. Linebacker and captain Caden Fordham, nickel Jaren Sensabaugh and offensive lineman Spike Sowells were all raised by fathers who played in the National Football League.
While all three are at different stages of their collegiate careers, all know what it takes to reach the next level because of their upbringing.
The Fordham Family
Caden Fordham carved out his own legacy with the Wolfpack already, earning the distinguished No. 1 uniform after several years with the program. However, the linebacker has aspirations of playing at the next level, like most college players, but because of his family's legacy.
Todd Fordham, Caden's father, played at Florida State before he went on to have a 10-year NFL career with the Jaguars, Steelers and Panthers. Todd was a member of the 1993 Florida State national championship run.
Throughout his NFL career, he started 44 times on the offensive line across 114 games.
The Sensabaugh Family
Jaren Sensabaugh probably didn't make his dad too happy when he transferred to NC State. Gerald, Jaren's father, played collegiately at East Tennessee State before transferring to North Carolina, where he finished his college football career as a Tar Heel.
The Jaguars drafted Gerald in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL draft. He spent eight years in the NFL with Jacksonville and the Dallas Cowboys. While with Dallas, he missed just two games and was an impact player at safety.
Jaren hopes the same success as his father with the Wolfpack.
The Sowells Family
The youngest of the three Wolfpack players with NFL fathers is Spike Sowells, the freshman phenom offensive lineman. His father, Issac Sowells Sr., played college ball at Indiana before taking his talents to the NFL.
He spent six years in the league, bouncing across three different rosters. He also played a season in the UFL for the Hartford Colonials. Like his son, Sowells Sr. was also an offensive lineman.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.