NC State Insider Podcast: Hollywood Smothers Poised For Big Season
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we discuss the potential of Wolfpack redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers and what his breakout could mean for Dave Doeren's squad.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Smothers took time to speak to the media following a practice at fall camp earlier in the week. Here is a partial transcript of what he had to say:
Q: You all were really disappointed with how last season ended. Not just with the ECU game, but also with the Carolina game, and how everything went down. Do you personally feel like the season opener is a chance to kind of rewrite how things went?
Smothers: "100%, not only the season opener, but all season, of course. A lot of things went wrong, not the way we wanted them to go. So I feel like the first game definitely shows how we’re attacking this season with a different plan. We’re doing way better. We’re way ahead of where we were last year. In the first game, we can show how we’re attacking this season, with a different plan.
Q: Where do you see you guys are ahead from where you were at this point last year?
Smothers: "Just the team overall. The chemistry between the team and guys actually knowing what they want. Last year, everybody knows the ups and downs we had, but I feel like we had to go through those losses and learn from them."
Q: What have you seen from Duke Scott behind you?
Smothers: Everything, Duke’s got it all. I can’t wait to see what Duke becomes. Combo of speed and power. He comes to work every day and genuinely wants to learn the game, like a student of the game. So Duke’s got it all. It’s going to be an exciting season for Duke.
Q: You think he can compete for your spot?
Smothers: "100%. I tell him every day, he should be trying to take my spot. Every day, man. That’s for everybody in the room. Everybody behind him should try to take his spot. That’s just the standard in our room. I tell him that every day, man. The more confident he gets, the more he knows how great he can be, it’s better for us.
