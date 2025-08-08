NC State Insider Podcast: Freshmen Duo With Breakout Potential
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, the hosts take an in-depth look at a pair of freshman Wolfpack football players looking to make an impact as early as the 2025 season.
After the discussion of the duo of youngsters, the hosts had a little fun talking about some of the Wolfpack's NFL alumni in a unique way.
Watch the Episode Here:
Sophomore wide receiver Keenan Jackson fielded questions from the media following Tuesday's fall camp practice session for the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Here's a partial transcript of Jackson's media availability:
Transcript
Q: How much do you think you've grown since last year?
Jackson: "I definitely put about 10 pounds or so but I definitely think my biggest growth has been mentally. Just maturity, just growing up and learning how to be a college football player trying to carry myself as a pro and just learning how to have a routine and show up to work every day."
Q: You have a family of pros and college players. How much does that kind of help with your adjustment?
Jackson: "Anybody I can talk to to just give me a piece of advice, I'm always here for that. I try to soak up everything I can and just learn something from every conversation I have, whether it's someone who's played at the level I want to get to or just someone on the street."
Q: How has this year's fall camp been different from last year?
Jackson: "I feel like we're closer as a group. I feel like we're doing a better job of competing and just meshing as a team. We're spending a lot of time in the building. I like our schedule a lot better this year."
Q: As a receiver do you take pride in being able to be versatile, to be inside and be outside?
Jackson: "Definitely. It's something that I'm trying to work on this year, I've been working on it this offseason. Obviously, versatility is a great trick to have about yourself."
Q: Who are some of the toughest defenders to compete against in practice?
Jackson: "Devon Marshall, great corner. He's been around and he's in his fourth year this year. Me and him, we talk back and forth a lot on the field ... Our lockers are right across from each other so we can say whatever, compete every single day out on the field and then we come back and we're just laughing about it. Him, Jackson Vick is a great corner as well. All these guys are really pushing us."
Q: You mentioned Devon and going against him. How much have you seen him improve from last year to this year?
Jackson: "I think I've seen him improve the most as a leader, just being like that dude in that room. He started last year as a backup so just seeing him command the starting role and just push the guys."
