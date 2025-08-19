Is CJ Bailey the Best Quarterback ECU Faces In 2025?
The last time North Carolina State walked off a football field for a true game, it was a low point for the program. The team finished the season with a record of 6-7 and lost the 2024 Military Bowl to in-state rival East Carolina.
Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren remade the coaching staff and added support for returning sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey. Any hope for the 2025 season hinges on the development and improvement of Bailey in his second year.
The quarterback's first game of the new season will be a chance for redemption as well as a chance to prove he is the best quarterback East Carolina will face in its 2025 campaign.
ECU's Other Matchups
The Pirates are being steered by a new head coach and leader in Blake Harrell, who took over the team from former coach Mike Houston after the latter was fired seven games into the season.
The American Conference has been diminished talent-wise by conference realignment, making ECU's schedule slightly more forgiving than it was in past seasons.
If you asked Harrell or any member of the ECU program who the toughest quarterback they would face in 2025 was a month ago, the consensus answer likely would have been BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff. Things changed quickly for BYU, as Retzlaff departed the program after the school informed him that he'd likely be facing a seven-game suspension due to his admission of violating the school's honor code.
With the Cougars out of the picture, ECU's toughest quarterback to stop will likely be Memphis' Brendon Lewis, who transferred from Nevada. Lewis threw for 2,290 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 775 yards and eight touchdowns as well.
The Road to Redemption
Unfortunately for ECU and luckily for NC State, Bailey returned to the Wolfpack for another year. With newly promoted offensive coordinator Kurt Roper in place to provide some continuity, Bailey is poised for a breakout season in 2025.
Said breakout might start against the Pirates, especially given Bailey's chipped shoulder after the Military Bowl.
In December's loss, the quarterback did what he could to keep his team in the game. He threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to bail out the collapsing Wolfpack defense, which blew the game in the fourth quarter.
With a full season under his belt, Bailey looks to be the toughest quarterback to prepare not just for ECU, but for several of the Wolfpack's ACC opponents as well.
