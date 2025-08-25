All Wolfpack

Three Redshirt Freshmen Who Could Contribute For NC State

These three youngsters might be important for the Wolfpack in 2025.

Tucker Sennett

Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack helmets during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack helmets during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Throughout NC State's fall camp, head coach Dave Doeren spoke about the team's competitive depth. The program worked to add as much competition within position groups as possible in hopes of creating a battle-tested group before the season even began.

After the 2024 season ended in disappointment, the Wolfpack turned to a combination of transfers and returners in hopes of changing things in the coming season. Doeren overhauled his coordinators as well.

Some of the competition in camp was caused by a group of redshirt freshmen who pushed other returners and transfers throughout practices and scrimmages.

A few of these players who sat most of the year in 2024 could be inserted into larger roles in the coming season.

Safety Ronnie Royal III

As a star on both sides of the ball in high school, Royal didn't expect to spend an entire season on the sidelines as a freshman. The playing time never came, but he took it well and focused on himself instead of stewing ov

  • "I put my head down and really focused. I got to college, and at first, I didn’t know how it was going to go. I didn’t know if I was going to sit a year or go ahead and play. I had to stay ready," Royal said. "It just made me more hungry."

While he won't have a starting role in all likelihood, Royal should be in the rotation at safety for the Wolfpack after a strong performance in camp.

Running back Duke Scott

In an effort to alleviate some pressure from sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey, the Wolfpack will likely run the ball a fair amount. While Hollywood Smothers will take the brunt of the responsibilities at running back, redshirt freshman Duke Scott should be in the mix as well.

Scott quietly solidified himself as one of the top athletes on the Wolfpack during the summer training programs with strength coach Dantonio 'Thunder' Burnette. Even Smothers wants Scott in the offense in 2025.

  • "I tell him every day he should be trying to take my spot," Smothers said. "That's for everybody in our room. I tell him that every day. The more confident he gets, the more he knows how great he can be. It's better for us."
Jaren Sensabaugh
Ensworth wide receiver Jaren Sensabaugh (5) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against MBA during an high school football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensive back Jaren Sensabaugh

After spending his freshman season with Missouri, Sensabaugh wanted more of a role and redshirted. He ended up in Raleigh with the Wolfpack and immediately competed for the nickel spot.

According to 247Sports, Sensabaugh was the No. 8 recruit out of Tennessee. He starred as a two-way player for Ensworth High School, where he earned a four-star rating. Sensabaugh could be a versatile weapon for safeties coach Charlton Warren.

