NC State Redshirt Freshman Safety Talks Year Two With Program
Sitting out an entire season is never easy for a player. For NC State safety Ronnie Royal III, it was difficult but not unexpected. As he sat out his freshman season after a prolific high school career, he knew what he needed to work on to see the field more in his second season.
Armed with a new skillset, Royal looks poised to be a contributor in some form during the 2025 season under Charlton Warren and DJ Eliot, the Wolfpack's co-defensive coordinators.
Royal spoke to members of the media following practice on Wednesday and discussed a variety of topics related to his development and the defense as a whole.
Watch the Press Conference Below
Below is a partial transcript of Royal's most interesting quotes.
Royal Transcript
Q: How much did redshirting last year make you hungrier to get on the field this season?
- Royal: It made me a lot more hungry. I put my head down and really focused. I got to college, and at first, I didn’t know how it was going to go. I didn’t know if I was going to sit a year or go ahead and play. I had to stay ready. Be ready so you don’t have to stay ready … All I did was stay ready. Once I knew I was going to redshirt, it just made me more hungry.
Q: What has it been like to have a different voice with coach (Charlton) Warren?
- Royal: He’s a great coach. He taught me a lot on technique and concepts of the game. Just having him around and listening to him every day and taking his coaching every day, I’m enjoying it a lot. It lays out understanding football a lot more and makes the game more fun.
Q: Did you tell in retrospect, how much having a former college coach helped you as your high school coach?
- Royal: Yes, sir. My coaches back in high school helped me a lot. It kind of gave me a head start. Throughout my high school career, I really didn’t know that at other schools, you just play ball. He came in, he taught me a couple of things, a lot of things. That kind of gave me a head start when I got here in college.
Q: What’s the safety competition been like in camp?
- Royal: It’s been great. Everybody’s competing. All we do is hold each other accountable and just have fun with. Just play ball. Like you said, it’s just a brotherhood really … it’s been great.
