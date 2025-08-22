All Wolfpack

NC State Redshirt Freshman Safety Talks Year Two With Program

After sitting out a season, Ronnie Royal III's urgency to get on the field and prove himself has never been greater.

Tucker Sennett

Gulf Shores' Ronnie Royal (2) celebrates after helping to win the 5A AHSAA State Championship Game in Bryant-Denny Stadium Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Gulf Shores defeated Ramsay 21-14.
Gulf Shores' Ronnie Royal (2) celebrates after helping to win the 5A AHSAA State Championship Game in Bryant-Denny Stadium Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Gulf Shores defeated Ramsay 21-14. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Sitting out an entire season is never easy for a player. For NC State safety Ronnie Royal III, it was difficult but not unexpected. As he sat out his freshman season after a prolific high school career, he knew what he needed to work on to see the field more in his second season.

Armed with a new skillset, Royal looks poised to be a contributor in some form during the 2025 season under Charlton Warren and DJ Eliot, the Wolfpack's co-defensive coordinators.

Royal spoke to members of the media following practice on Wednesday and discussed a variety of topics related to his development and the defense as a whole.

Watch the Press Conference Below

Below is a partial transcript of Royal's most interesting quotes.

Royal Transcript

Q: How much did redshirting last year make you hungrier to get on the field this season? 

  • Royal: It made me a lot more hungry. I put my head down and really focused. I got to college, and at first, I didn’t know how it was going to go. I didn’t know if I was going to sit a year or go ahead and play. I had to stay ready. Be ready so you don’t have to stay ready … All I did was stay ready. Once I knew I was going to redshirt, it just made me more hungry. 

Q: What has it been like to have a different voice with coach (Charlton) Warren?

  • Royal: He’s a great coach. He taught me a lot on technique and concepts of the game. Just having him around and listening to him every day and taking his coaching every day, I’m enjoying it a lot. It lays out understanding football a lot more and makes the game more fun.

Q: Did you tell in retrospect, how much having a former college coach helped you as your high school coach?

  •  Royal: Yes, sir. My coaches back in high school helped me a lot. It kind of gave me a head start. Throughout my high school career, I really didn’t know that at other schools, you just play ball. He came in, he taught me a couple of things, a lot of things. That kind of gave me a head start when I got here in college. 

Q: What’s the safety competition been like in camp? 

  • Royal: It’s been great. Everybody’s competing. All we do is hold each other accountable and just have fun with. Just play ball. Like you said, it’s just a brotherhood really … it’s been great. 

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.