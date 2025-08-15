Freshman WR Building Connection With CJ Bailey
Receivers and quarterbacks spend much time in the offseason to understand timings and the intricacies of specific routes and plays. It takes time, and a relationship between receiver and quarterback is built.
Florida Background
Freshman receiver Teddy Hoffman and sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey are starting to build the trust needed to find success on the field. As a true freshman, Hoffman is looking to earn a role on the Wolfpack offense. The product out of South Florida is 6-foot-1, 181 pounds, showcasing his fast footwork early in fall camp.
He attended Atlantic High School, catching 162 passes for 2,738 yards, scoring 49 touchdowns in three seasons, with 19 coming in his senior season. Bailey, who attended Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, started to form a connection with his new teammate in the offseason.
"It really started once I came to NC State, but we knew each other mutually," Hoffman said. When we were home, we would just run routes, hang out, go out to Miami, and just have fun."
Fitting in with NC State
The Wolfpack already has solidified playmakers in tight end Justin Joly and running back Hollywood Smothers. It leaves a lot of potential for other playmakers like Hoffman to step up, but as a true freshman, it may still be hard to find his share.
NC State's receiver room has returners like Wesley Grimes, Noah Rodgers and Terrell Anderson, making it hard for Hoffman to spring up the depth chart, but the receiver has made plays so far in camp, impressing in his first scrimmage with the team.
"Every day you just go out to practice and you just got to make plays," Hoffman said. "Continue making plays and the ball will come your way more, and if not you still got to do your job."
Hoffman understands the team aspect of the game. While receivers want the ball, he knows it can't go directly to him every game snap, even in a "competition" with the rest of the receiving room. He still mentioned how they all grow together, becoming the targets Bailey needs.
Growth is the name of the game for Hoffman; regardless of the plays he's made in practice, he still hasn't competed at the college level for a full season. With just under two weeks until the season opener, some tweaks to his game need refinement.
"Getting off press releases, stuff like that," Hoffman said. "Being available for the quarter and also blocking and doing my job when I'm not getting the ball. Little things."
The little things matter in football; it's a game of inches for a reason.
What doesn't seem like inches are the relationships formed within these team environments, and if Hoffman faces struggles in his true freshman season. There is a player on the Wolfpack who experienced the same struggles a season ago – Bailey.
"I think it's really important because he can trust you on and off the field," Hoffman said on the importance of having a relationship with Bailey. "Knowing that you're there for him no matter what the situation is. So it means a lot for sure."
