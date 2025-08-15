Freshman WR Building Connection With CJ Bailey

All Wolfpack

The Wolfpack have two new freshman receivers for 2025, and one is making strides in his relationship with NC State's starting QB

Daniel Rios

Dec 28, 2024; Annapolis, MD, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (16) throws from the pocket during the first half of the the Go Bowling Military Bowl against the East Carolina Pirates at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
/ Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Receivers and quarterbacks spend much time in the offseason to understand timings and the intricacies of specific routes and plays. It takes time, and a relationship between receiver and quarterback is built.

Florida Background

Freshman receiver Teddy Hoffman and sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey are starting to build the trust needed to find success on the field. As a true freshman, Hoffman is looking to earn a role on the Wolfpack offense. The product out of South Florida is 6-foot-1, 181 pounds, showcasing his fast footwork early in fall camp. 

He attended Atlantic High School, catching 162 passes for 2,738 yards, scoring 49 touchdowns in three seasons, with 19 coming in his senior season. Bailey, who attended Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, started to form a connection with his new teammate in the offseason. 

"It really started once I came to NC State, but we knew each other mutually," Hoffman said. When we were home, we would just run routes, hang out, go out to Miami, and just have fun." 

Fitting in with NC State

The Wolfpack already has solidified playmakers in tight end Justin Joly and running back Hollywood Smothers. It leaves a lot of potential for other playmakers like Hoffman to step up, but as a true freshman, it may still be hard to find his share. 

NC State's receiver room has returners like Wesley Grimes, Noah Rodgers and Terrell Anderson, making it hard for Hoffman to spring up the depth chart, but the receiver has made plays so far in camp, impressing in his first scrimmage with the team. 

Wesley Grimes
Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Wesley Grimes (6) runs his route while being defended by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during the first quarter at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Every day you just go out to practice and you just got to make plays," Hoffman said. "Continue making plays and the ball will come your way more, and if not you still got to do your job." 

Hoffman understands the team aspect of the game. While receivers want the ball, he knows it can't go directly to him every game snap, even in a "competition" with the rest of the receiving room. He still mentioned how they all grow together, becoming the targets Bailey needs. 

Growth is the name of the game for Hoffman; regardless of the plays he's made in practice, he still hasn't competed at the college level for a full season. With just under two weeks until the season opener, some tweaks to his game need refinement.  

"Getting off press releases, stuff like that," Hoffman said. "Being available for the quarter and also blocking and doing my job when I'm not getting the ball. Little things." 

The little things matter in football; it's a game of inches for a reason. 

What doesn't seem like inches are the relationships formed within these team environments, and if Hoffman faces struggles in his true freshman season. There is a player on the Wolfpack who experienced the same struggles a season ago – Bailey. 

"I think it's really important because he can trust you on and off the field," Hoffman said on the importance of having a relationship with Bailey. "Knowing that you're there for him no matter what the situation is. So it means a lot for sure."   

Daniel Rios
Daniel Rios graduated from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His deep passion for sports has taken him to positions at ESPN and Cronkite News. Currently, he serves as the Assistant Beat Writer for the North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.