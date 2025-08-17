One NC State Commit to Watch This Season
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has many different players that they are eyeing the progression of, as they are eyeing which NC State recruiting commits are getting better. While one could argue that the junior year season is the most important for someone's recruitment (and this is typically the case), someone else could argue that the senior season for athletes is most important for development. This is because this will be the final chance they have to progress prior to joining the NC State Wolfpack.
One NC State Commit to Watch This Season
More times than not, depending on the senior season for these athletes can determine whether or not an athlete can see the field in his freshman season. The NC State Wolfpack has many different players that could see the field early, but there is one guy that I am watching very heavily this season. That player is arguably the most talented and the most underrated prospect in the class as a whole. That player is Tristen Hill.
Hill is one of the better safety prospects in the class of 2026, and is currently committed to the NC State Wolfpack. He committed to the Wolfpack back on July 2nd, as he is one of the more recent players to announce their commitment to this NC State Wolfpack class. He has many different teams after him at this time, but he seems to be locked in with the North Carolina State Wolfpack. The talented prospect has many different key qualities that make him. very high-level athlete.
Hill is one of the better safeties with his change of direction, which is key, especially in coverage, as his ability to move from point A, to point B, and then point C as quickly as he does is unique. He is also a guy who you want to throw the ball away from, as more times than not, his hands are magnetic and will be bringing the ball down with him.
What will give him a boost compared to some athletes is the fact that he plays with the best of the best, and is often playing D1 commits, as he is a star player in the state of Georgia. The Peach State is one of the better recruiting states in the country, and this has helped with his development.
I am watching his development heavily, as he is someone I believe will see the field earlier than some are currently projecting him to.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.