Everything You Need to Know for NC State vs. Pitt
NC State is set to take on the Pitt Panthers at 3:30 P.M. EST this afternoon, with a chance to pick up the fifth win of the season and derail Pitt's dreams of making an ACC Championship game.
The Wolfpack spent the bye week doing signfiicant self-scouting, trying to diagnose many of the issues which plagued the team through the first seven games. Meanwhile, Pitt enters the game riding on a three-game win streak after making a move to a true freshman quarterback.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett breaks things down with stat projections, storylines to look out for and a score prediction for Saturday's tilt.
Watch the Episode right here
Doeren's Final Word on the Pitt Matchup
Find out what NC State head coach Dave Doeren had to say about Saturday's matchup before the team took off for Pittsburgh. The coach met with the media Thursday to discuss the game.
On the main things the staff was able to address during the extra week of practice
- "One was getting them healthier. I feel like we did that with the guys that we have available. It definitely gave them some opportunity to rest and recover."
- "But the second thing is each player has got what we call 'one more.' Something in their game that's showing up over seven games enough where we need to get that off of film... I think the biggest area of improvement your team can have is if each kid that plays for you... If they all get that one thing in their game better, you have aggregate improvement."
On whether players are receptive to coaching during the season and improving their play
- "The biggest thing, even talking to NFL guys, they want to get better. They want to be with coaches that make them better. I told them that it's us, too. We've got to look at us, how we're calling the game ... So you're either coaching it wrong or the guys can't do it. Either way, it's got to get fixed."
- "We've got to own our stuff and that's the thing. When you're transparent as a leader with 'Hey, these are my faults,' it's easy for them to sit there and accept what theirs are and then get better from them."
On how his players will feel about playing in an NFL stadium instead of a college stadium
- "It'd probably be a better question for them. We'll go and walk around the stadium on Friday so they can see it and see the locker room, but I don't know how long it resonates. When the game starts, you don't really pay attention to much other than what the call is and what your responsibilities are."
- "I think it is cool as a college athlete to be able to go play in an NFL stadium from a life experience standpoint. I think that's a neat thing for these guys to be able to do."
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker for regular episodes of the NC State Insider Podcast. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.