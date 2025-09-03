Breaking Down NC State's Most Surprising Receiver in Week 1
True freshman wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann wasted no time making an impact in his first official game as a member of the Wolfpack. The Florida native hauled in five receptions for 93 yards against East Carolina, immediately flashing chemistry with sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey.
His 93 yards made him the first true freshman under head coach Dave Doeren to record over 90 receiving yards in his collegiate debut.
Breaking Down the All-22
Hoffmann’s biggest play came in the fourth quarter on a 50-yard reception. He's lined up at the top of the screen running a stutter-and-go route out of a 12 personnel look (1 running back, 2 tight ends), which often forced ECU into single-high coverages throughout the game.
Notice how Hoffmann sells the vertical route, pumping his arms and driving upfield to force the defensive back to keep backpedaling. At the top of the route, he stutters and drops his hips to sell the curl.. The defender bites because he’s solo on Hoffmann, giving him the step he needs to become at least parallel with the defender.
Bailey recognizes the one-on-one and lets it fly. He intentionally underthrows the ball so Hoffmann can work back to it, avoiding a 50/50 jump-ball scenario.
Hoffmann realizes the ball trajectory and does a nice job manipulating the defensive back's leverage. He convinces him the ball is going deeper by pushing down the field, then stops his momentum, works back to the ball, high-points the pass and secures the catch. Watching the play, you wouldn’t guess it was his first college game.
Hoffmann lined up as the No. 3 receiver (the innermost receiver) on the trips side. He is running a drag, but gets stalled due to the traffic in the middle of the field.
As Bailey scrambles right, Hoffmann showcases veteran awareness. Instead of continuing horizontally and staying covered, he pushed vertically into open space, creating natural separation. This gave Bailey a clean throwing window, and Hoffmann once again elevated the ball.
It’s a subtle adjustment, but exactly the type of move that shows a young receiver “gets it.”
Outlook
It was only two highlight plays, but they were telling ones. Hoffmann already looks polished beyond his years, and his connection with Bailey was evident.
