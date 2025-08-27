Travis Kelce's College Coach May Have Missed Hints About Engagement During Phone Call
Travis Kelce played college football at Cincinnati where he was coached by Butch Jones. After a 9-3 season in 2012, Jones took the head job at the University of Tennessee while Kelce entered the NFL draft where he was taken by the Chiefs in the third round.
The two still talk to this day, which Swifties will now know because Jones, who is now the head coach of the Arkansas State Red Wolves, told a story about a recent phone call he had with Taylor Swift's fiancé where his former tight end may have dropped some hints about his engagement, but Jones did not pick them up.
"I cannot answer any of the news that just broke about 20 minutes ago with Travis," said Davis during a press conference. "I will tell you he called me, I believe it was last Friday, on his way into work. And we talked about many things for a long period of time but we did not speak about that. He made some innuendos, but I was so focused on our mock game and the beanie bowl that I didn't put two and two together. But really, really happy for them andd well-deserved. I'm sure that him and I will talk here in hopefully the next day or two."
If Taylor Swift fans want to support Kelce's old coach, the funniest thing they could do is stream Arkansas State hosting Southeast Missouri in its entirety this weekend. With the launch of the new app, think about how much potential head-scratching that could cause in Bristol.