NC State’s Week 6 Offensive Grades Are In
RALEIGH — NC State throttled the Campbell Fighting Camels 56-10 in a must-win matchup Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack snapped a two-game skid and regained some confidence as it heads into a grueling stretch of games.
NC State's offense exploded for eight touchdowns on its first eight drives, four of which came on passes from sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey. The Wolfpack kept Bailey upright and pushed the ball downfield with greater success than in prior weeks. Due to the blowout, many walk-ons and younger players were mixed in throughout. The game saw 36 different offensive players get snaps.
Pro Football Focus grades each member of the team's performance during the game. The model takes into account every play in the game and adds it all up to create the player's total grade. Any grade from the 70s to 80s is considered a good performance. The 60s are average. Below 60 would be poor, and above 80 would be elite. Some players were excluded from each position group listed below, as the game was already essentially over when they entered.
How PFF viewed NC State's performance against Campbell
The Wide Receivers
- Freshman Teddy Hoffmann - 54.0
- Senior Wesley Grimes - 65.8
- Junior Ethan Dowdy - 67.7
- Redshirt freshman Ashton Locklear - 53.9
- Sophomore Keenan Jackson. - 85.1
- Sophomore Noah Rogers - 77.7
- Sophomore Terrell Anderson - 74.6
The receivers were the beneficiaries of a phenomenal statistical performance from Bailey. The sophomore quarterback spread the ball well once again, hitting his favorite targets, Rogers and Anderson, for monster plays.
Rogers led the team with 62 receiving yards on just three catches, while Anderson scored the only touchdown out of the receiver corps. Dowdy caught the first passes of his Wolfpack, finishing with three receptions for 25 yards. Hoffmann's struggles continued, particularly on special teams. The true freshman muffed a pair of punts and was replaced by Anderson as the punt returner. Head coach Dave Doeren indicated that Anderson will stay in that role moving forward.
The Tight Ends
- Senior Justin Joly - 89.2
- Senior Dante Daniels - 76.6
- Senior Cody Hardy - 93.9
Another week, another monster performance for Cody Hardy in the eyes of PFF. The difference against Campbell was that Hardy also hauled in his first touchdown of the season and the second of his collegiate career. The 37-yard score was a reward of sorts for the blocking tight end who starred in that role as well. Daniels and Hardy both finished with 82 run block scores. Joly also put together an impressive performance, finishing with four receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown. The tight end group accounted for two of Bailey's four touchdown passes.
The Offensive Line
- Graduate senior center Jalen Grant - 80.7
- Freshman right guard Spike Sowells - 56.2
- Graduate senior left guard Anthony Carter Jr. - 66.7
- Sophomore right tackle Teague Andersen - 58.6
- Junior left tackle Jacarrius Peak - 76.8
- Sophomore right guard Kamen Smith - 69.2
The offensive line recovered nicely, albeit against a vastly inferior Campbell defensive unit when compared to Virginia Tech. Bailey did not take a sack in the dominant win. Sowells continued to make some freshman mistakes, but earned more valuable reps in a low-stress situation.
Peak put together an impressive passing blocking performance in the eyes of PFF, scoring an 87.3 for that category. Andersen graded with a shockingly low 17.5 pass blocking score, although his struggles never seemed to affect the rest of the unit. Several backups earned valuable reps in the second half after the starting group checked out of the game.
The Running Backs
- Sophomore Hollywood Smothers - 92.3
- Redshirt freshman Duke Scott - 72, 8
Not much needs to be said about the performance of Hollywood Smothers. He touched the ball six times, scored twice and rushed for 123 yards. Scott finished with his best performance as a member of the Wolfpack, rushing for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Quarterback
Bailey put together his strongest PFF performance of the season, finishing with a whopping 90.4 overall grade and a 91 passer score. His 300-plus yard performance and four touchdowns came with a completion rate of 87%, by far his best of the 2025 season.
