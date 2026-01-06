NC State to Host Big Ten Pass Rusher on Portal Visit

NC State and head coach Dave Doeren have hit the 2026 college football transfer portal hard as they look to address some of the roster’s most significant needs heading into next season.

The Wolfpack have already hosted several of their top transfer portal targets for official visits early in the portal window and are looking to get more on campus in Raleigh, including a former Michigan State pass rusher who would be a massive addition to NC State’s defense.

Michigan State Transfer EDGE to Visit NC State

It’s been a busy transfer portal period for Doeren and his staff so far, as they are fresh off a weekend full of visits and are planning to host several more portal prospects throughout the week.

According to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu, one of the prospects NC State is expected to host this week is Michigan State EDGE transfer David Santiago, who is scheduled to be in Raleigh on Jan. 10.

Santiago is a Raleigh native and a zero-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He received offers from four Division I programs coming out of Millbrook High School and ultimately committed to and signed with Air Force.

Michigan State EDGE transfer David Santiago will visit:

Virginia - Jan 5th

NC State - Jan 10th



He redshirted his freshman year at Air Force and started 10 games for the Falcons in 2024. He performed well, recording 38 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks before entering the portal and transferring to Michigan State ahead of the 2025 season.

Santiago appeared in all 12 games for the Spartans this season. Although he didn’t have the same impact he had at Air Force the previous year, he still showed flashes, totaling 24 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

The former Michigan State pass rusher enters the portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining. At the very least, Santiago would be a rotational piece for an NC State defensive line that desperately needs to apply more pressure on the quarterback next season. Rivals' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 635 overall player in the portal, and the No. 61 EDGE.

Aside from his upcoming trip with the Wolfpack, Santiago has also visited Virginia and Kansas, so NC State will face competition from other programs for the Michigan State transfer. Still, the defensive line is a unit Doeren needs to upgrade in the portal over the next two weeks, and Santiago is certainly worth pursuing for Doeren and NC State.

