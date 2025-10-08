Wolfpack Offensive Lineman Discusses Notre Dame Road Trip
RALEIGH — NC State's offensive line is set for a major challenge in its seventh game of the 2025 season. The unit will try to keep sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey upright against the 16th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in one of college football's most hallowed stadiums in South Bend, Indiana.
Other than a disastrous performance against Virginia Tech, the Wolfpack offense line performed admirably through the team's first six games of the season. Left tackle Jacarrius Peak has been a critical part of those strong pass protection performances.
The junior spoke to the media after the Wolfpack's Tuesday practice session, discussing the upcoming matchup and the offensive line's growth throughout the first half of the season.
What Did Peak Have To Say?
Initial thoughts on Notre Dame after watching the game film
- "They like to fight, they like to play ball. So do we. We just have to go out there and give it our best."
On what's driven his improved play in the 2025 season
- "For one it's god. Without him, I wouldn't be where I'm at. Two, it's having my resources like (Anthony Belton), (Ikem Ekwonu) talking to them, learning different levels of the game. Then having my brothers around ... I play as good as I can for my brothers."
On playing with Hollywood Smothers and what it is like blocking for a talented running back
- "I've known that he can do that. We were trying to see what was going to happen and now you all are seeing what's going to happen. It's normal."
- "Our blocking just pays off. That's what we block for. Us five up front block for the other six on the field so they can do their job and make plays."
On what he's noticed about Notre Dame's front four
- "Everybody we play is going to want to fight. They want to fight, they want to play hard, but so do we. We're going to see who wants it more at the end of the fourth quarter."
On his relationship with CJ Bailey
- "Every game, I just tell CJ, 'Go be you, go play your ball, do what got you here, do what everything knows you can.' All we can do is block and let him take care of business behind us."
