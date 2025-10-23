All Wolfpack

NC State's Justin Joly Provides Halloween Update, Talks Pitt Game

Justin Joly broke some news during his Tuesday meda availability.

Tucker Sennett

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches a pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — On Saturdays, NC State tight end Justin Joly dons his pads and dominates the competition. However, the star pass catcher might be destined for a career in comedy, too.

Even as the team's second-best receiver in terms of yardage, Joly is a college student. He and his teammates are allowed to have a little fun. Following NC State's Tuesday practice, Joly walked to the podium with a very important nugget of breaking news he wanted to share.

"Two things. For Halloween, I'm going to let you know I'm going to be the Muffin Man," Joly said, fighting back laughter. "Shoutout Dante Daniels. And I'm just here so I don't get fined."

Watch Joly's full Press Conference here

Memorable Quotes (Not About Halloween) From Joly

On what he's learned about NC State during the bye week

  • "Our team, we're resilient. We're not going to give up. We all fight for each other. We're all brothers and we all got a lot of love, so it's like you know the person next to you is giving their 100% 100% of the time."

On his own personal self-scout during the bye week

  • "Obviously, there's games that you wish you could have back, but you can't reverse the clock, but you can always rewind it."
  • "Just watch what you did and just correct and do whatever you got to do in these upcoming five games."
On whether the last five games of his career will be more 'precious' than the rest

  • "Since my freshman year, every game has been precious. It's something... I put on film and just me being me. Obviously, these last five games — well, six — but it's been fun. It's been a ride."
On his bye week activities and watching other games over the weekend

  • "I just laid down and watched ball, watched some film. Went to the fair. Other than that, nothing much. I don't really do much to be honest with you guys... Any bye is a good bye. It let us reflect a lot, to say the least."
  • "Football is life. I watched the Syracuse-Pitt game. The Stanford-FSU game was crazy. I stayed up for that one; it was worth it. Georgia-Ole Miss... There was a couple games where I had no film to watch so I'm just going to take a nap."
On what he's seen from Pitt so far during preparations

  • "They're aggressive. They're a hard-hitting team. I think their coach emphasizes that. They're a really good defense, too. Really good D-line, linebackers, safeties... All-around good defense."
  • "They're going to bring the pressure. We know that. That's something we've got to prep for and we've got to get right during practice."

