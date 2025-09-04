Wolfpack's Joly Drops Thoughts Ahead of Virginia Matchup
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tight end Justin Joly looked to be the focal point of the NC State offense headed into the 2025 season. The opening game against East Carolina didn't include a ton of catches for Joly, but he performed well off the stat sheet.
The Wolfpack hung on and beat ECU 24-17, which was what mattered to Joly and the team at the end of the day. The tight end hauled in five receptions for just 27 yards. The targets were there, but the route depth and room to maneuver didn't come together.
Joly spoke about his efforts and the team's upcoming matchup against Virginia at a Wednesday press conference following the team's practice.
Watch Joly's Availability right here
Here is a partial transcript from Joly's press conference.
On his improved run blocking
- Joly: "I feel like in comparison to my first game last year, compared to the first game this year, it's a big comparison. I put on weight, kudos to coach Thunder (Dantonio Burnette), of course. Obviously, I've had Gavin Lockelear as a coach and he's helped me understand where to pinpoint the pad level and just get the hands. I would say I think I did really well compared to last year."
On offensive points of emphasis for the second week of the season
- Joly: "Start and keep your foot on the gas pedal. Don't pull up. Play fast at all times. Don't be conservative and just keep going. You make a big play, just make another one."
On the team's pass catchers and distribution of touches
- Joly: "We have an amazing wide receiver corps, so there's no point in focusing on one player. Wesley Grimes, Noah Rogers, Keenan Jackson, Terrell Anderson, Teddy Hoffmann, I don't think I was the main emphasis and I don't mind that at all because at the end of the day, we got the win and that's the most important goal."
Early opinions on the Virginia defense
- Joly: "They have No. 14 (Fisher Camac), their defensive end. They have a couple of good linebackers, too. No. 30 (Ethan Minter), their safety. I think those are guys that we have to key on because they have some leaders with them. Not to say that their whole defense doesn't, but those guys are top-notch."
