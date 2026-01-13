NC State Making Progress With Top 2028 Forward

Will Wade has led NC State to a solid start to the 2025-2026 season, with the team at 12-5 through their first 17 games and 3-1 in ACC play. Wade and his staff have been using the Wolfpack’s on-court success to build momentum on the recruiting trail as they continue to make progress with several prospects.

One of those prospects is a three-star forward and a top-100 player in the 2028 class, who recently provided an update on the Wolfpack's standing in his recruitment.

Three-Star 2028 Forward Speaks on NC State Recruitment

Throughout his recruitment, NC State has been targeting Aaron Parker, a three-star small forward from Southeast Raleigh High School in Raleigh, North Carolina. Although the Wolfpack still hasn’t officially extended him an offer, they’ve hosted him on an unofficial visit and are actively pursuing him.

Feb 20, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; Basketball with the North Carolina State Wolfpack logo sits on the court during a timeout as the Wolfpack play the Boston College Eagles in the first half at PNC Arena. The North Carolina State Wolfpack won 89-80. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images | Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

Although Parker is only a sophomore at Southeast Raleigh, he’s already established himself as one of the top players in the 2028 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 89 overall player in the country, the No. 24 small forward, and the No. 7 prospect from North Carolina.

Although he's currently only a three-star recruit, he will likely rise to a four-star rating as the rest of the 2028 class continues to be evaluated.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) and forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) high five during the second half of the game against the Liberty Flames at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Several schools have shown early interest in Parker, and he recently spoke with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw about some of the programs that are currently standing out to him, including NC State.

Parker explained that Wade has told him he’s going to keep watching him play and that the Wolfpack head coach wants to see him continue to improve. The young small forward also noted that Wade has made it clear he’s welcome to visit campus whenever he wants.

Jan 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

“He [Will Wade] was telling me he is going to keep coming to see me, telling me to keep working," Parker told Shaw. "They told me whenever I wanted to come by, just let somebody know, and I could come by.”

As of now, Parker doesn’t have a timeline for his commitment. However, he told Shaw he wants to start visiting more schools during his junior season. That gives Wade and the Wolfpack almost an entire year to continue developing their relationship with the three-star forward before he narrows his list.

NC State likely already has an early advantage in Parker's recruitment, given that he is from Raleigh. If Wade decides to make a push for him over the next year, the Wolfpack should be well-positioned to land him.

