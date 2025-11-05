Matt Able Bursts Onto Scene in NC State Debut
RALEIGH — NC State men's basketball started the 2025-26 season with a statement victory, blowing out NC Central 114-66 in front of a raucous home crowd at the Lenovo Center. Each member of the Wolfpack had at least one moment to shine, but some burned brighter than others.
The flow of the game allowed first-year head coach Will Wade to get a better look at some of his less-proven pieces. One of those players, true freshman guard Matt Able, proved his coach right for bringing him in as a consensus four-star recruit.
Inside Able's Debut
Able checked in for the first time at the 14:53 mark of the first half. A little over three minutes later, he drilled his first collegiate 3-pointer. Once he saw one go in, the confident shooter was off to the races. He finished the first half with just four points, but given the flow of the game, he was destined for a breakout.
His moment came in the second half. In a 20-second span, Able scored five points with a slam dunk and a 3-point make from NBA-range. He racked up 10 points in the second half, finishing the game with 14. He hauled in seven rebounds and dished out four assists, proving himself as another playmaking option in an already loaded Wolfpack perimeter department.
With so much talent at the guard position already between Quadir Copeland and Tre Holloman, the wealth of knowledge for Able to pull from is deep. After the game, Copeland talked about his mentorship of the freshman and what it meant to see him finally show the world what he can do.
"I shed some tears on that bench today, man. Just seeing his growth and seeing everything he's been through, he's been killing all summer," the McNeese transfer said. "We knew these moments, we knew the kid was good. I think I said it even in the last game. We already knew the type of player and the type of kid he is and it was amazing seeing him shine.
"I told him before the game, I said, this is your moment, kid, shine today. Shine. Smile in front of these people. Let them know who you is."
Able struggled, especially defensively, in the Wolfpack's exhibition win over South Carolina a week prior. His improvement from that performance to the season opener impressed Wade. The coach already showed trust in his young guard and knows just how important it will be to get him opportunities early in the season.
"He was awesome tonight, but I think by the middle of January, he's going to be one of the best players in the country, one of the best freshmen in the country for sure," Wade said. "He's just going to keep getting better, so it was great for us to be able to play him extended minutes tonight. He just needs minutes."
Able's next opportunity will come against a more talented opponent than NC Central. The Wolfpack will turn its gaze to Alabama-Birmingham, as the Blazers will be the next foe to play in the Lenovo Center on Friday night. Tipoff for that matchup is scheduled for 9 P.M. EST.
