How Deep is the NC State Men's Basketball Roster?
Hiring Will Wade was a major step in the right direction for NC State men's basketball. The coach brought an immediate appeal to recruits and transfers around the country and promised fans there would be no lengthy rebuild.
Wade wants to compete right out of the gate in Raleigh and to do that, he recruited several high-profile transfers to play for the Wolfpack in 2025.
While size has become a concern heading into the season, the team should be a strong offensive team with good shooting and athletes capable of playing frenetic defense like the one Wade's McNeese State team played a season ago.
What stood out as the roster became finalized was the team's depth.
How deep is the backcourt?
Wade's teams in the past have been loaded with guard talent. The 2025 Wolfpack roster will not be an exception to that trend.
The major acquisition out of the transfer portal was Tre Holloman from Michigan State. The floor general was one of Tom Izzo and the Spartans' team captains in the 2024-25 season and helped lead the team to the Elite Eight.
He'll work alongside McNeese transfers Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland. The duo gained significant experience under Wade and both know what the coach expects out of his guards. Copeland's length should frustrate opposing guards greatly.
Returner Paul McNeil could provide the Wolfpack with a quality shooting specialist. McNeil shot 35% from 3-point range last year for NC State.
The wildcards at guard are freshman five-star recruit Matthew Able and Houston transfer Terrance Arceneaux. Able had an excellent summer at various workouts and pickup games, showcasing strong shooting ability for a freshman. Arceneaux was a highly-touted recruit who never got significant playing time at Houston. If Wade can get him playing to his potential, the Wolfpack could have five excellent guard options.
Elite Forward talent
The crown jewels of the transfer class came were both forwards. Wade pulled off a robbery when he convinced Texas Tech transfer forward Darrion Williams to come to Raleigh over several powerful basketball schools, including Kansas. The dynamic scorer tested NBA draft waters before ultimately deciding to run with the Wolfpack.
Wade stole forward Ven-Allen Lubin from up the road in Chapel Hill. As a Tar Heel, Lubin came alive down the stretch of the season a year ago. He'll likely be the team's undersized big man early in the season, handling the brunt of the rebounding responsibilities.
Jerry Deng, a forward who transferred in from Florida State, could be the Wolfpack's most intriguing player. At 6-foot-9, Deng has impressive shooting ability, as he shot 37% from downtown last season with the Seminoles.
Size is a concern, as Wyoming transfer Scottie Ebube is the team's only true center option at 6-foot-9. The big averaged five points and just under three rebounds per game with the Cowboys last year.
Even without a true big man, the Wolfpack could have a very deep rotation, especially at guard, in the 2025-26 season under Wade.
