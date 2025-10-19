How NC State Baseball is Paying Respect To Former Player
RALEIGH — The colors of the San Francisco Giants and the NC State Wolfpack don't exactly go together. However, the Wolfpack baseball team donned black and orange t-shirts on the final day of fall ball.
The shirts, which read 'Jesus Won' across the chest, were a nod to both the faith of many of the members of the team, as well as a former member of the Wolfpack. San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey, one of the best players to ever come through Elliott Avent's program, made sure the program received the shirts this fall. In turn, the Wolfpack wanted to represent their former player the right way and wore the shirts throughout practice.
Honoring Bailey
Avent first noticed the shirt back in July. Bailey stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The catcher, struggling at the plate throughout the season, hammered a ball to right-center field. The ball ricocheted off the brick wall and allowed Bailey to round the bases for a three-run walk-off inside-the-park homer.
"I saw he had this shirt on and I just talked to him a couple of days later and congratulated him on what he was doing," Avent said. "I asked him about the shirt and he gave me the story... He said, 'Coach, would you like them for your players?' And I said, 'Only if they want them.'"
Avent went to his equipment staff and the team. The response was a widespread yes, but the next question was what color the shirts would be. Bailey told Avent to tell the team to pick any color they wanted.
"They said let's get them in Patrick's colors because he's the one who thought of the idea. So, we got the San Francisco Giants colors," Avent said.
Helping the Players
While not every player was focused on their faith, many members of the team have used religion as a way to increase their mental fortitude during the season. It also puts things into perspective.
"I'm trying to get into it more than I have been in the past. Kind of felt more distant from it," catcher Drew Lanphere said. "I'm kind of working on myself and everything like that."
Bailey's inspiration to the team could go a long way throughout the season. He's clearly already had an effect on a number of players who wore his shirt and the Wolfpack will continue to honor one of its top alumni.
