Grading NC State's Offense in Georgia Tech Upset

UPSET WIN IN RALEIGHWOOD 🔥



NC State defeated #8 Georgia Tech, 48-36 for their first home upset of a top 10 team since 2021. CJ Bailey led the Wolfpack offense as he completed 24-32 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns@PackFootball | @PackAthletics | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/bDD2WjOygR