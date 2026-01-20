Wolfpack Pitching Rotation Appears Set for 2026

If North Carolina State is going to make another run during the 2026 college baseball season, its pitching staff may hold the biggest key.



While the rest of the roster still has some things to figure out, and a few pitchers will play different roles than they have in the past, the Wolfpack brings back veteran arms, and that's allowed the coaching staff to make decisions quickly. Those decisions include the starting rotation, which manager Elliott Avent recently revealed has been set, at least for the weekend series.



"The first weekend, the starters, if they stay healthy ... will be Jacob Dudan, Ryan Marohn, and Heath Andrews," Avent told 247 Sports last week.



It should be no surprise that those three get the nod. They're now the veterans of the staff and were major contributors to the Wolfpack's 2024 run to the College World Series.



Starting Rotation



Jacob Dudan



May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack pitcher Jacob Dudan (41) throws in the fifth inning against the Duke Blue Devils during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Dudan burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2024, becoming a high-leverage reliever in the bullpen as the Wolfpack made their postseason run. Dudan led the team in strikeouts that season and even began his career with eight straight scoreless appearances. He was named a Freshman All-American and ACC All -Freshman, as he finished his first collegiate season with a 4-2 record and a 4.50 ERA.



Last season didn't go as expected. Dudan still put up decent numbers, but he wasn't as dominant. If there was a silver lining, it's that he was forced to make a couple of starts, which should help him as he steps into the rotation in 2026. However, Avent still expects a learning curve.



May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack pitcher Jacob Dudan (41) starts off the seventh inning against the Duke Blue Devils during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"He's done so much, and now, to take on a different role as a starter, it's a different mentality," Avent explained. "You pitch a little bit differently, but his work ethic and how devoted and disciplined he is to everything he does ... That's the guy he is. That's how devoted he is to this team and to this game. He's a special individual."



Ryan Marohn



Marohn made 10 starts as a freshman in 2024 and impressed in 59 innings. As a sophomore, he built on that success, leading the team with an 8-3 record, 3.38 ERA, and 91 strikeouts in 14 starts (85.1 innings), including an eight-inning performance against Central Connecticut State in the NCAA Tournament.



NC State Wolfpack players meet on the mound during an eventful first inning against the Stetson Hatters during the NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday May 30, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's become a leader on the team and enters the season as NC State's ace and a preseason All-American.



"He came here with all the qualities you want in a player, and he's not only grown, but everybody has seen that," Avent said. "The biggest thing when you have a Ryan Marohn is his work ethic and the way he goes about his business in everything. Everyone gets to see it in the locker room and on the field, and it helps other players come along because that's who they want to emulate."



Heath Andrews



Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; The NC State Wolfpack bench watches action against the Florida Gators during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Andrews came on late in his freshman season and battled inconsistencies in 2025. He made 14 starts for the Wolfpack, and while he had a few career-high games in terms of strikeouts and finished with a respectable 4-3 record, he became a little too easy to hit. Opponents had a .285 average against him, and his season ended with a 6.02 ERA.



Nonetheless, Avent is showing faith in the junior and keeping him in the primary rotation.



Extra Starter



Cooper Consiglio



Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent talks with an official during the seventh inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Games can happen in the middle of the week, and that's where Consiglio is expected to come in this season. Avent says he'll pitch out of the bullpen during the weekend series, but he'll also be the top choice to start any midweek (Tuesday/Wednesday) contests.



Consiglio has a knack for strikeouts, tallying 38 in 34 innings pitched last season. He's made 11 starts through his first two years at NC State, but his ERA more than doubled last season. He played in the Cape Cod League over the summer, and maybe that will help him reset.



Last night's top ACC pitching performances was highlighted by Wolfpack southpaw Cooper Consiglio's 5 shutout innings for Wareham. pic.twitter.com/M1jTzDZBXm — Monty Taylor (@Monty2740) July 23, 2025

As you can see, there are many unknowns and rolls of the dice with this NC State pitching rotation. All four have had their moments and displayed promise, but in 2026, they'll be expected to become consistent and do much more than they already have. It's a tough ask but also a necessary step in their growth as players.

Want more NC State content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.