Two Wolfpack Playmakers Land on PFF’s ACC Team of Week

After a 45-33 loss to Duke, two NC State players still earned national recognition

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Pro Football Focus releases its Awards and Teams of the Week after every eventful weekend of college football. The site followed suit after week four, and two players from North Carolina Football made the ACC Team of the Week: wide receiver Terrell Anderson and tight end Justin Joly. 

Terrell Anderson
Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

ACC Team of the Week

Offense
QB: Darian Mensah, Duke
RB: Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami (FL)
WR: Terrell Anderson, NC State
WR: Trell Harris, Virginia
TE: Justin Joly, NC State

Flex: Bryce Farrell, Stanford
LT: McKale Boley, Virginia
LG: Matthew McCoy, Miami (FL)
C: Brady Wilson, Virginia
RG: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
RT: Brian Parker II, Duke

Darian Mensa
Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Defense
EDGE: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)
EDGE: Clev Lubin, Louisville
DI: Rene Konga, Louisville
DI: Jeffrey M'ba, SMU
LB: Antoine Deslauriers, Syracuse

LB: Tah'j Butler, Georgia Tech
CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson
CB: Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech
S: D'Angelo Hutchinson, Louisville
S: Isaiah Crosby, Cal
Flex: Kelvin Hill, Georgia Tech

Ruben Bain Jr
Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a sack against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Recap of week four performance

Anderson led the way for Wolfpack receivers with six receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns on seven total targets against Duke last week. The performance earned him a team-high 86.0 receiving grade from PFF, and he also led the team in yards per route run with 5.03. Five of his passes were caught for first downs, and when targeted, Anderson had a 158.3 NFL passer rating.  

It’s been a different receiver each week for NC State to lead the way, and against the Blue Devils, it was clearly Anderosn who couldn’t be stopped.

Joly led the team in targets with 10, catching five of them for 63 yards. Joly averaged 12.6 yards per reception and finished with a 71.1 receiving grade. The senior tight end lined up all over the field as usual, with 54.1 percent of snaps in the slot, 40.5 percent in-line and 5.4 percent of snaps out wide. 

Standing at 6-foot-3, the advertisement with Joly shows his versatility. The Wolfpack knows that with how he lines up every single down. It’s hard for opposing teams to prepare fully. 

There hasn’t been a consistent receiver week in and out for the Wolfpack offense. Someone usually steps up from week to week, so it’ll be fun to see who will step up and be “the guy” against Virginia Tech. 

