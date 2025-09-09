Wolfpack Freshman Quarterback Gets First Game Action
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Wolfpack might've found its new secret weapon in the 35-31 win over Virginia on Saturday. While sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey continued to show tremendous growth at the position, his true freshman backup stepped up when he needed to.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren and first-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper faced a pair of critical fourth-and-short situations.
After running the ball well all day, the staff could've easily turned to Bailey or running back Hollywood Smothers. To change the look, Roper turned to freshman quarterback Will Wilson, who rushed for two first downs on his first two snaps as a collegiate quarterback.
Wilson spoke to the media Monday about his first ever game action in Saturday's game.
Watch Wilson's availability here
Here is a partial transcript of Wilson's press conference:
On his thoughts about his first-ever game action
- Wilson: "... It's been a long time. It felt good. It felt great being out there to do something big for the team."
On his mindset after being called upon to get a first down twice during the game
- Wilson: "Go get it. Nothing else. Just go get it. I wear my wristband that I made for my kids camp. [It says] Go get it. That's what's going through my mind."
On setting up CJ Bailey and Noah Rogers for a 28-yard touchdown connection
- Wilson: "That's kind of my job now. Set those boys up so they can succeed and that's big to change the game for them after my first down to let them go get a touchdown. That was huge."
On his toughness and willingness to play physical
- Wilson: "I'm going to put my body on the line for the team any time, any moment, always. That's the type of player I am. I'm a 'Go get it' guy. I'm a winner. Anything the team needed, that's my job to go get it. Go win."
On what his view of his freshman season
- Wilson: "Like I said, I'm a winner. What coach D needs from me, he's going to get it every time. I'm going to do it 100%. I'm going to go get it, whatever this team needs."
Want more NC State football coverage? Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss any Wolfpack football stories again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.