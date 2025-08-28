Wolfpack Radio Analyst Drops Intriguing Thoughts for Week 1 Matchup
College football is back across the country and NC State is no exception. The Wolfpack will open the 2025 season in Raleigh against East Carolina on Thursday in a rematch of the 2024 Military Bowl.
Desperate to shake off the disappointing loss from a season ago as well as the stain from the ugly brawl that took place, head coach Dave Doeren and NC State worked hard throughout the fall to prepare for this game and to start 2025 with a win.
NC State radio analyst Tony Haynes, who is in his last year calling games for the Wolfpack after he announced his retirement last week, discussed the upcoming game on 99.9 The Fan's Adam Gold Show. Given his enhanced access to the program, Haynes provided some interesting insight into the team and the game.
On the matchup
Haynes' history with the program runs deep. He's been attending NC State games since he was a teenager.
"Back in 1974, 1975, I'd be sitting on the old grassy hill when NC State would play East Carolina and Pat Dye was the coach at ECU back then," Haynes said. "They were really good and they ran the wishbone, but ECU has always played with a chip on its shoulder, not just against NC State but against North Carolina ... And it's worked for them."
The analyst pointed out that when ECU had talented rosters over the years, the upsets were far less shocking for people within the state because they knew how good the program really was. Haynes added that the Pirates won't be the team with a chip on its shoulder this season after winning the Military Bowl.
"Coach Doeren has said it many times how embarrassed he was by the behavior of some of his players after the game was over," Haynes said. "I think it still bugs him."
Gold asked Haynes about the return of sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey, especially because of the uniqueness of the situation of a signal caller coming back to the same university for a second season.
"I think he exceeded anybody's reasonable expectations with the way he played," Haynes said about Bailey. "He got better and better and they learned how to use his strengths to their advantage."
The analyst added how important the promotion of Kurt Roper to offensive coordinator will be to Bailey's development. Doeren made the move in an effort to keep the terminology and system similar enough to what Bailey learned in his freshman year so as not to overwhelm the young quarterback.
"There's a bond and a trust that's already built up between coach Roper and CJ Bailey ... I think he has a chance to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country," Haynes said.
Changes within the defense
Gold brought up the departure of former defensive coordinator Tony Gibson, who led the Wolfpack to several strong seasons on that side of the ball. Gibson's final unit was far from the elite defensive groups that he coached in years prior.
"They weren't that powerful, dynamic defensive team last year. They gave up 30 points per game, almost 400 yards per game, opposing teams rushed for an average of 4.8 yards per rush. You don't want to be in that territory as a defense," Haynes said.
Enter first-year coordinator DJ Eliot, who was tasked with fixing things on the fly for Doeren and the Wolfpack. Haynes believes there was a rather funny factor in Doeren opting to bring in Eliot as the coordinator.
"Eliot, of course, worked for the Eagles a couple of years ago. It made an impact on coach Doeren when he watched his beloved Chiefs lose to the Eagles in the Super Bowl and the way that the Eagles' defensive front dominated that game," Haynes said.
While Eliot was no longer with Philadelphia for the Super Bowl win, several of the foundational pieces he laid were major pieces in the Eagles' victory. Part of Philadelphia's success stemmed from ruining the opposition's game plan. Doeren wants that to be the Wolfpack's method as well in 2025.
"(Doeren) wants to get back to making tackles in the backfield. He wants more disruption like they had for the most part under Tony Gibson," Haynes said.
Haynes provides a unique window into the NC State program while he's still around. Given his access and unique mixture of broadcast skills and game analysis, he's one of the most trustworthy sources around the Wolfpack program.
The analyst believes things will be better in Raleigh in 2025. Wolfpack fans will have to wait and see how their team looks on Thursday night to find out if he's correct in his assessment.
