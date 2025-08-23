NC State Says Goodbye to Longtime Radio Analyst
NC State will have new faces where old ones remained for decades, entering the next football season. Radio analyst Tony Haynes is to retire after the 2025 football season. Haynes has been with the program for 28 years, after graduating from NC State in 1984. He’s announced for football and men’s basketball, but isn't slated to do basketball this upcoming season.
Here is the full release from NC State Athletics
Haynes joined the Wolfpack Sports Network in 1998 and has worn a variety of hats during his tenure. He has served as a pre- and post-game host and sideline reporter for football broadcasts, broadcast analyst for men's basketball, provided play-by-play for select baseball broadcasts, and has also served as a host for the football and men's basketball coaches' shows on TV and radio.
A 1984 graduate of NC State, the upcoming season will mark his 28th with the Wolfpack football program.
"When I listened to Wally Ausley and Garry Dornburg call NC State games as a teenager, I always thought that would be a cool job; well, it has been," said Haynes. "I'd like to thank everyone at NC State, including administrators, coaches and student athletes for giving me the access required to provide the best possible information for our fans. The staff at Learfield and Wolfpack Sports Properties has been tremendous as well.
“It has been a pleasure working alongside my teammates on the broadcast crew. Together, we have collected memories that will last a lifetime. And finally, to the fans, your passion for the Pack is what makes the NC State experience so unique and special. Thank you for your support these last 28 years. Go Pack!"
"Tony has been a fantastic ambassador for NC State for almost three decades," Wolfpack Sports Properties General Manager Kyle Winchester said. "His professionalism, knowledge of the game, and passion for the Wolfpack has been evident to all who listened to him. He's a great broadcaster and we relish this opportunity to celebrate his contributions to the 'Pack."
Haynes got his start in radio as the sports director for NC State's student station, WKNC 88.1 FM, from 1982-84. After graduation, Haynes joined WKIX 850 in Raleigh as a disc jockey and sports reporter from 1984-89.
He joined the Duke Radio Network as a sideline reporter in 1987 and later became a member of the Duke men's basketball radio team in 1993.
The Lynchburg, Va., native also worked as a sports anchor/reporter for the North Carolina News Network from 1989-2000.
