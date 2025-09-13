Wolfpack Star Running Back Reacts to Wake Forest Win
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- North Carolina State moved to 3-0 with a 34-24 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Thursday at Allegacy Stadium. Once again, the Wolfpack proved it's a four-quarter game, coming back from a 14-0 deficit in the first quarter and dominating in the second half.
Running back Hollywood Smothers dominated for the second straight week on the ground. The sophomore didn't get in the end zone in the game, but he set a new career rushing record with 164 yards on 24 attempts. It was his third game with over 100 rushing yards out of his last seven appearances spanning back to the 2024 season.
Following the impressive performance, Smothers spoke to members of the media about his own performance and the early successes of the Wolfpack.
Watch Smothers' Press Conference here
Here is a partial transcript of Smothers' availability:
On feelings about recent success and noticing differences
- Smothers: "It’s just the grit of this offense, the defense, the whole team. I think it’s the guys up front getting more comfortable and blocking their a****s off. It’s me just trusting the guys up front.
On adjustments to the mindset after falling behind early for the second week in a row
- Smothers: "We’re family here. We believe in each other. We’re going to fight. We might bend, but won’t break. We believe in each other. We believe in the men next to us. We’re going to fight. We knew the game wasn’t over. We were behind last week... We’ve got a lot of grit and belief in each other. We came back and got the job done."
On working with sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey in the backfield
- Smothers: "(Bailey) is one of my closest friends. He’s getting better game by game. He’s more comfortable than he was last year. He’s the man. He always had a voice. Now, he’s learning how to use it. Everybody knows C.J. can play. We’re going to go as far as 11 goes. He’s getting better game by game. We’re good in 11’s hands."
On the effect the comeback in the Virginia game had on the morale Thursday night
- Smothers: "No doubt. We practice situations in practice. We’re more than prepared for the moment. We’ve got the playmakers. We’ve got the players. Players make plays, and that’s what we did tonight."
