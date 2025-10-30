Why Holloman's Exhibition Performance Could Be Crucial For NC State
RALEIGH — When Will Wade took over at NC State, his first goal was to add players who could help turn the Wolfpack into an immediate force in the ACC and on the national stage.
The coach and his recruiting staff, including general manager Andrew Slater, added six players from programs that appeared in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. One of those players was point guard Tre Holloman from Michigan State.
While Holloman didn't arrive in Raleigh to the same fanfare that ACC preseason Player of the Year Darrion Williams did, it was clear he would be key to any success the Wolfpack may have in Wade's first year. His performance against South Carolina in Sunday's Greensboro exhibition game showed he might be even more impactful than expected.
Inside Holloman's Performance
At Michigan State, Holloman always played the role of a traditional point guard. He was a quality distributor who could score when he needed to, but thrived when making plays for his teammates rather than looking for his own offense. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 9.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game. He shot just 32.9% from 3-point territory as well.
He looked like a very different player in Sunday's 88-86 unofficial win over South Carolina. Somewhat surprisingly, the Spartan transfer started the game on the bench, while Quadir Copeland handled the point guard duties to open the game. When he subbed in at the 17-minute mark of the first half, Holloman was aggressive and looked for his own shots.
His first shot attempt came from beyond the arc. Holloman drilled it with confidence. He finished the game with a pair of 3-pointers made on just two attempts. He scored 16 points and made five of his seven field goal attempts in the win. In addition to his increased scoring output, Holloman led the Wolfpack with three assists. His team in East Lansing prepared for the larger role.
"Coming from a winning program, you just know what the tendencies are to win. I was just trying to bring that to my team and just be that leader and be that point guard for our team," he said.
Any additional scoring help Holloman can provide the expected top threats, Williams and North Carolina transfer Ven-Allen Lubin, could take the Wolfpack from being a solid ACC team looking to return to the NCAA Tournament to one of the top-tier programs in the conference and a bonafide second weekend team.
Holloman, like many of his teammates, knows what it takes to win. His performance Sunday indicated he's gone the extra mile to improve his game and be the X-factor the Wolfpack needs to be among the sport's elite.
