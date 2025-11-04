Moore, NC State Poised For Top 10 Clash in Season Opener
RALEIGH — After two exhibitions games throughout October to see what the relatively young NC State women's basketball roster was capable of, head coach Wes Moore and the Wolfpack is set to debut against No. 8 Tennessee in Greensboro on Tuesday.
It will be a top 10 clash between two of the steadiest programs in the sport, as the Wolfpack begins the season with a No. 9 next to its name. While Moore wasn't pleased with the way his team played in the two preseason wins, preseason award darlings Zoe Brooks and Tilda Trygger looked ready to take the next step. They'll be tested early, as the Lady Vols poise a major challenge.
Looking at Tennessee
Pressure is the name of the game for Tennessee, as head coach Kim Caldwell coaches an aggressive defensive brand of basketball. In Caldwell's first season at the helm, the Lady Volunteers finished 24-10 and made a run to the Sweet 16 at the 2025 NCAA Tournament, just like NC State did.
"We're going to have to be mentally tough offensively because they're going to really extend their D. They're going to be in the passing lanes," Moore said about the Vols. "They're going to be trapping, doubling, rotating up. So hopefully we can. A lot of it's toughness, physical toughness, mental toughness and just competing against a really good team."
Tennessee returned three starters from last season's team, including Preseason All-SEC First Team honoree Talaysia Cooper. The guard averaged 16.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and racked up 130 stocks as a sophomore. The battle between her and Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks will be a critical head-to-head matchup.
In their final exhibition game, the Lady Volunteers racked up 148 points and held Columbus State to just 48. While Columbus State is hardly the same caliber of team as the Wolfpack, it's a testament to just how ferocious Tennessee can be if it is allowed to defend with the physicality Caldwell wants.
The NC State Side of Things
The Wolfpack won't go quietly and enters the game with a new piece who helped her old team take down the Lady Volunteers last season. While with Vanderbilt, forward Khamil Pierre scored 21 points against Tennessee and helped the Commodores upset the Vols 71-70. Now with the Wolfpack, Pierre's familiarity with the opening opponent should help Moore's game planning.
NC State already beat a top 10 team in Greensboro, although it didn't count toward the Wolfpack's record. Moore led his team to an impressive win over No. 10 Maryland in an exhibition, helping his newcomers learn the venue and get a feel for playing together.
Tipoff against Tennessee is set for 4 P.M. EST. The game is available on ESPN2 for those who don't have Youtube TV.
