Wes Moore's Thoughts After Wolfpack Exhibition Win

The veteran head coach was disappointed in the effort of his team despite the win over High Point.

Tucker Sennett

Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA;NC State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore reacts against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the semifinals of the Final Four of the women's 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

RALEIGH — NC State women's basketball hosted High Point for an exhibition matchup at Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack survived, taking down the Panthers 77-69 despite a somewhat disappointing effort in the eyes of head coach Wes Moore.

The veteran head coach knew what was coming for his team in the opening months of the season and the non-conference schedule, so he was hoping the Wolfpack would be further along than it looked Saturday night. Moore shared his thoughts on the performance immediately following the game.

Watch the Full Press Conference Here

Transcript of Moore's Quotes

From his opening statement

  • "Tip of the hat to High Point. They were an NCAA tournament team a year ago. They're picked to win their league and they played extremely well. As for us, we've got a long ways to go. We looked like we hadn't practiced much and definitely didn't look like we worked on defense much."
  • "Like I said, we've got to figure out a lot of things, but we'll get back to work and in a week, we face a team ranked No. 10 in the country. So we'll see where we are."
Wes Moor
Oct 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

On the third quarter being the one highlight of the game

  • "Thank goodness for the third quarter. I thought we played a little harder in the third quarter. Until I see the film, I don't know. Did we play defense a lot better in the third quarter, or did they just miss shots?"
  • "I don't know until I get in there and look at it here in a minute. We got outscored in two of the three quarters. Scary, you know?"
Tilda Trygge
Mar 22, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Tilda Trygger (18) posts against Vermont Catamounts forward Anna Olson (24) during the second half at James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

On the performances of Qadence Samuels and Tilda Trygger

  • "I thought Qadence played well tonight. I thought Tilda did a great job on the boards, getting to the offensive glass some... They were undersized, so we should've got the ball inside more than we did."
Zoe Brooks
Mar 28, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) shoots against LSU Lady Tigers forward Aneesah Morrow (24) during the second half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

On Zoe Brooks' struggles

  • "You have nights like that. Everybody does, even the great players. But I hope she takes it personally and has a great week of practice. I mean, let's face it, she's kind of got a bullseye."
  • "That's why I use this illustration... But it's kind of like tennis, where you have your one seed, your two seed and your three seed. Well, Saniya (Rivers) and Aziaha (James) were playing against the one seed and the two seed and Zoe was getting that third seed and now Zoe's going to get that first seed."

