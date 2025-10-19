Wes Moore's Thoughts After Wolfpack Exhibition Win
RALEIGH — NC State women's basketball hosted High Point for an exhibition matchup at Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack survived, taking down the Panthers 77-69 despite a somewhat disappointing effort in the eyes of head coach Wes Moore.
The veteran head coach knew what was coming for his team in the opening months of the season and the non-conference schedule, so he was hoping the Wolfpack would be further along than it looked Saturday night. Moore shared his thoughts on the performance immediately following the game.
Watch the Full Press Conference Here
Transcript of Moore's Quotes
From his opening statement
- "Tip of the hat to High Point. They were an NCAA tournament team a year ago. They're picked to win their league and they played extremely well. As for us, we've got a long ways to go. We looked like we hadn't practiced much and definitely didn't look like we worked on defense much."
- "Like I said, we've got to figure out a lot of things, but we'll get back to work and in a week, we face a team ranked No. 10 in the country. So we'll see where we are."
On the third quarter being the one highlight of the game
- "Thank goodness for the third quarter. I thought we played a little harder in the third quarter. Until I see the film, I don't know. Did we play defense a lot better in the third quarter, or did they just miss shots?"
- "I don't know until I get in there and look at it here in a minute. We got outscored in two of the three quarters. Scary, you know?"
On the performances of Qadence Samuels and Tilda Trygger
- "I thought Qadence played well tonight. I thought Tilda did a great job on the boards, getting to the offensive glass some... They were undersized, so we should've got the ball inside more than we did."
On Zoe Brooks' struggles
- "You have nights like that. Everybody does, even the great players. But I hope she takes it personally and has a great week of practice. I mean, let's face it, she's kind of got a bullseye."
- "That's why I use this illustration... But it's kind of like tennis, where you have your one seed, your two seed and your three seed. Well, Saniya (Rivers) and Aziaha (James) were playing against the one seed and the two seed and Zoe was getting that third seed and now Zoe's going to get that first seed."
