Why NC State Freshman Outfielder Could Contribute Early

The North Carolina State baseball team enters the year with plenty of promise as the No. 17 team in the nation, but the Wolfpack will need some help from younger players to achieve their goals this season.



That's nothing new for Elliott Avent's program, which saw Ty Head and Anderson Nance step up last season as the Wolfpack made a run to the NCAA Tournament Regional Final, and Everett "Rett" Johnson is one guy who could carry that torch into 2026.



On this episode of Coffee With Cory, NC State skipper Elliott Avent breaks down the current #Pack9 roster, where things stand with the Doak Field renovations, new names to know heading into the 2026 season and much more before his 30th season begins.



☕️: https://t.co/MzN9cPsWJ6 pic.twitter.com/xv8JvKIAFp — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) January 15, 2026

"There's a lot of freshmen that are showing a lot of promise that could possibly help us this year and are going to be great players here at NC State for the future," Avent told 247 Sports. "Rett Johnson is a freshman player who had a really, really good fall [and] got a lot of respect from the older players that were here. They appreciate his energy, much the same as they did when Ty [Head] came here."



How Good Is Everett Johnson?



Johnson, a native of Youngsville, N.C., was a high-profile high school player from East Carolina Academy, ranked as the 137th overall recruit and 29th outfielder nationally in the Class of 2025, according to Perfect Game. He was also the top outfielder and top overall prospect in the state.



Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; The NC State Wolfpack take the field for the start of the game against the Florida Gators at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

He's always wanted to play for the Wolfpack, and now he has a chance to be a key component of a highly talented group in Year 1.



"I've seen a lot, a lot of talent," Johnson said during fall practice. "We're really good. I'm looking forward to the season. I'm looking forward to what we can do in the season because we've had a great fall so far."



Where Does Everett Johnson Fit?



NC State Wolfpack's Ty Head (14) makes a catch at the wall against the Stetson Hatters during the NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday May 30, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he played both infield and outfield in high school, Avent sees Johnson as an outfielder in college. The Wolfpack has right field and center field locked down entering the season, with Brayden Fraasman and Head, respectively. However, left field is wide open, and Avent says it's down to Johnson and juniors Chris McHugh and Andrew Wiggins.



While the other two options have been with the team longer, Johnson may have something they don't: his energy. He's a high-energy player who has already drawn comparisons to an accomplished teammate before even taking the field for an official college baseball game.



Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent talks with an official during the seventh inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

"He reminds me of Ty Head in certain ways," Avent said. "He plays with that same energy, that same confidence, and that same love for the game."



That's exactly what got Head on the field last season in the first place, and he rewarded the Wolfpack by hitting .274 with four home runs and 33 RBIs, plus outstanding defense.



NC State Wolfpack players meet on the mound during an eventful first inning against the Stetson Hatters during the NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday May 30, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Johnson performs anywhere near that well, the Wolfpack will be an even stronger team. He may not have to be great as he starts his career, but Everett Johnson will certainly be a part of what NC State does in 2026.

Want more NC State content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.