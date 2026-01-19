Why NC State Freshman Outfielder Could Contribute Early
The North Carolina State baseball team enters the year with plenty of promise as the No. 17 team in the nation, but the Wolfpack will need some help from younger players to achieve their goals this season.
That's nothing new for Elliott Avent's program, which saw Ty Head and Anderson Nance step up last season as the Wolfpack made a run to the NCAA Tournament Regional Final, and Everett "Rett" Johnson is one guy who could carry that torch into 2026.
"There's a lot of freshmen that are showing a lot of promise that could possibly help us this year and are going to be great players here at NC State for the future," Avent told 247 Sports. "Rett Johnson is a freshman player who had a really, really good fall [and] got a lot of respect from the older players that were here. They appreciate his energy, much the same as they did when Ty [Head] came here."
How Good Is Everett Johnson?
Johnson, a native of Youngsville, N.C., was a high-profile high school player from East Carolina Academy, ranked as the 137th overall recruit and 29th outfielder nationally in the Class of 2025, according to Perfect Game. He was also the top outfielder and top overall prospect in the state.
He's always wanted to play for the Wolfpack, and now he has a chance to be a key component of a highly talented group in Year 1.
"I've seen a lot, a lot of talent," Johnson said during fall practice. "We're really good. I'm looking forward to the season. I'm looking forward to what we can do in the season because we've had a great fall so far."
Where Does Everett Johnson Fit?
While he played both infield and outfield in high school, Avent sees Johnson as an outfielder in college. The Wolfpack has right field and center field locked down entering the season, with Brayden Fraasman and Head, respectively. However, left field is wide open, and Avent says it's down to Johnson and juniors Chris McHugh and Andrew Wiggins.
While the other two options have been with the team longer, Johnson may have something they don't: his energy. He's a high-energy player who has already drawn comparisons to an accomplished teammate before even taking the field for an official college baseball game.
"He reminds me of Ty Head in certain ways," Avent said. "He plays with that same energy, that same confidence, and that same love for the game."
That's exactly what got Head on the field last season in the first place, and he rewarded the Wolfpack by hitting .274 with four home runs and 33 RBIs, plus outstanding defense.
If Johnson performs anywhere near that well, the Wolfpack will be an even stronger team. He may not have to be great as he starts his career, but Everett Johnson will certainly be a part of what NC State does in 2026.
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.